Todays Headline: Niger: El-Rufai warns ECOWAS against military intervention, Trump To Pay $200,000 To Avoid Jail On Election “Conspiracy” Charges

Niger: El-Rufai warns ECOWAS against military intervention

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

Former governor of Kaduna State, Nasir el-Rufai has cautioned the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) against military intervention in Niger Republic.

He described any military intervention within the sub-region as a war between brothers.

ECOWAS had disclosed plans to use force as a last option if the coup leaders in Niger do not relinquish power to ousted President Mohamed Bazoum.

The bloc’s defence chiefs, last Thursday in Accra, Ghana’s capital city, said it had begun the activation of its standby force in Niger.

Trump To Pay $200,000 To Avoid Jail On Election “Conspiracy” Charges

Photo Credit: Sahara Reporter

Former United States president, Donald Trump, will need to post a bond in the amount of $200,000 by noon on Friday if he wishes to stay out of jail.

This was contained in court documents made public on Monday by Fani Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Georgia, RT reports.

The court document lists an $80,000 bond for the alleged violation of the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organisation (RICO) Act, and $10,000 each for 12 other counts. The remaining 28 charges against the former president do not appear to require bail.

Ekiti needs N1bn to restore power to LGs – Oyebanji

Photo Credit: Punchng

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji, said on Monday that the state government needed N1bn to reconnect some council areas which had been in darkness for 10 years and as well an agriculture processing zone to the national grid.

Oyebanji said that the state’s 3.5MW Independent Power Plant project to supply light to government offices and tertiary institutions in Ado Ekiti and suburb to rectify epileptic power supply was 90 per cent completed.

He said that his administration was as well reconnecting Ikogosi, Erijiyan and Ikogosi Resort Centre back to the national grid to enhance the state tourism corridor.

The governor, who spoke in Omuo Ekiti in Ekiti East Local Government area, while giving account of stewardship at a stakeholders’ engagement programme marking his 300 days in office, cautioned Ekiti people against activities that could impede performance of his appointees.

Five electrocuted, four hospitalised in Rivers

Photo Credit: Punchng

No fewer than five persons were electrocuted while trying to mount a billboard in the Obiri-Ikwerre axis of Rumuosi in the Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of the State on Monday.

Also, four others who received life-threatening burns are currently battling for their lives at the University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital where they were rushed for treatment.

It was gathered that the billboard, a major outdoor advertisement had a metal frame that reportedly touched a high-tension cable, causing a spark.

The nine men were said to have lifted the gigantic structure when its metal component touched the cable and immediately conducted current,

Lewis (

)