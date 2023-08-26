Todays Headline: Niger Coup: I’m managing very serious situation — Tinubu; Corruption: Why We Must Review Judges Allowances – BAT

I’m managing very serious situation —Tinubu

ABUJA -PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu, yesterday, said he was managing a serious situation and that he was the one holding back the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, heads of State and government.

President Tinubu, who is the Chairman of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, also implored a delegation of Islamic scholars (Ulamas), who were previously engaged in discussions to facilitate the restoration of constitutional democratic governance in Niger Republic, to expedite progress in their ongoing dialogue with the military junta.

Corruption: Why We Must Review Judges’ Allowances – Tinubu

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged that his administration will conclude a thorough review of the remuneration templates of judicial officers in the country.

The president made the pledge while receiving the leadership of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA), led by Barrister Yakubu Maikyau (SAN), at the State House, Abuja.

He said the battle against corruption necessitated a comprehensive review of the salaries and allowances of judicial officers, an issue that is well known to him, given his landmark success in reforming justice administration in Lagos State.

Tears as Nigerian military buries 20 soldiers killed in Niger

The Nigerian Army has commenced the burial of not fewer than 20 officers and soldiers, who were killed in action by terrorists in Niger State.

The military had, last week, revealed that 36 personnel were slain during an ambush by terrorists at Zungeru-Tegina Road and the subsequent jet crash that happened in Chukuba area of Shiroro, all in Niger State.

Apapa’s Chairmanship Claim Is False – LP Faction

The Julius Abure faction of the Labour Party (LP) says the claim by Lamidi Apapa that the court has affirmed him as the authentic National Chairman of the party is false.

Malam Umar Farouk, National Secretary of the faction, said this at a news conference in Abuja on Friday.

Farouk said that the Certified True Copy of the suit did not involve Abure.

“This conference is called purposely to clear the air on yet another attempt by some of our former members. They rebelled against the party and went ahead to shamelessly misinform members of the public on the huge progress being made to reposition LP as one of the biggest political parties in Nigeria.

