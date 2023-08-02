Today’s Headline: Nationwide Protests Will Hold-NLC, Tribunal Reserves Judgment On Atiku Petition

Ignore rumours, nationwide protests will hold- NLC

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Nigeria Labour Congress, on Tuesday night urged Nigerians to ignore news about a possible suspension of its planned nationwide strike scheduled to commence Wednesday.

The Congress in a terse statement signed by its national president, Joe Ajaero, said the protests would be held as scheduled across major cities in the country.

Earlier in a briefing with journalists at the State House, the Secretary-General of the NLC, Emmanuel Ugboaja, stated that the Congress might reconsider its stance on the proposed strike action. Ugboaja’s statement had led to a series of controversies with news about a possible suspension making waves across the country.

The terse statement which was posted on the official Twitter handle of the NLC @NLCheadquarters reads, “Ignore fake rumours, NLC is never divided. We are one united and strong labour centre. The protest rally will be held Tomorrow (Wednesday) nationwide.”

Tribunal reserves judgment on Atiku’s petition

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The presidential tribunal sitting in Abuja on Tuesday has reserved judgment on the petition filed by the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on the February 25 presidential election.

Atiku is challenging the declaration of President Bola Tinubu as the winner of the election.

Photo Credit: Google

Respondents in the suit are the Independent National Electoral Commission, Bola Tinubu, and the All Progressives Party.

The tribunal after adopting the parties’ final written addresses, reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to the parties in the case.

We Grilled Tinubu’s Ministerial Nominees Based On Areas Of Competence – Yari

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Senator Abdulaziz Yari has commended the Senate for its approach in screening the first batch of ministerial nominees sent by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, saying most of them were grilled based on their areas of core competence.

He also commented on the credibility and quality of the ministerial nominees, saying most of them were egg-heads in their respective areas of calling.

Senator Yari spoke to newsmen after he met with Vice President Kashim Shettima at the Presidential Villa, Tuesdays.

The lawmaker who is the immediate past Governor of Zamfara state described the responses coming from the nominees as being “satisfactory” adding that the parliament will not hesitate to ensure that square pegs are placed in square holes in terms of eventual appointments.

Yari who also expressed satisfaction with the capacity of each of them noted that “so far, those that went through, have answered questions satisfactorily and we are going to do our best to ensure that we put them on for the job.”

Kogi ex-appointees back Ododo’s gov ambition

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Over 300 appointees who served in the administration of a former governor of Kogi State, Capt. Idris Wada, have thrown their weight behind the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Usman Ododo, ahead of the November 11 poll.

The ex-appointees declared their support for Ododo during their visit to incumbent Governor Yahaya Bello at the Government House in Lokoja on Sunday.

According to them, Ododo, being detribalised would make a good governor of Kogi State.

The leader of the delegation and a former commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Abubakar Ainoko, also commended Bello for what they described positive turnaround of Kogi State under his watch.

