Today’s Headline: Nasarawa: Tribunal admits more documents against gov Sule, Tinubu Hails Babangida On 82nd Birthday

Nasarawa: Tribunal admits more documents against gov Sule

The Governorship Election Petitions Tribunal in Nasarawa State has admitted more documents against the victory of the incumbent Governor, Abdullahi Sule, in the 2023 governorship election in the state.

The governorship candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, Dr. David Ombugadu, who is the petitioner in the case, had dragged Governor Sule of the All Progressives Congress to court after the Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of the election.

At the continuation of the hearing on Wednesday in Lafia, INEC produced additional documents through its representative pursuant to the subpoena issued by the tribunal and served on INEC upon the application of Counsel to the petitioner, Jibrin Samuel Okutekpa, SAN.

The INEC representative, a Deputy Director of Software and Training, Ama Ibom Agwu, who appeared as PW20, representing the Director of ICT, INEC Headquarters Abuja, told the Tribunal that they produced a certificate of compliance, forms EC8A, iREV copy report, forms EC8A for LGEA primary school Kurikyo, Bakin Rijiya polling units in Lafia Local Government Area of the state.

Tinubu Hails Babangida On 82nd Birthday

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated former military head of state Gen. Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (rtd.) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Tinubu, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ajuri Ngelale, on Wednesday, celebrated the former military president whose birthday falls on August 17.

The statement noted that Babangida had served in many capacities in the Nigerian army with distinction and reached the peak of his career as Chief of Army Staff with indelible legacies for his gallant defence of our nationhood during the Nigerian Civil War.

Why Wike visited me — Ganduje

The National Chairman of All Progressives Congress, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, has opened up on why the immediate-past Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, visited him, stressing that the Minister-designate is fully ready to cooperate with the ruling party.

This was even as the former governor of Kano State expressed a strong conviction that Wike’s presence will further boost the chances of the APC in 2027.

Ganduje made the revelation during a solidarity visit by the former Governor of Plateau State and Director General of the dissolved APC Presidential Campaign Council, Simon Bako Lalong, to the national secretariat of the party in Abuja.

The 73-year-old politician, however, denied discussing anything concerning the purported defection of the former Rivers State governor to the ruling APC.

He said, “You know Wike is a honourable Minister designate so he came, we discussed, because I was looking for him to congratulate him for that. He also came to congratulate me.

“We discussed that when he becomes minister fully, he will work very hard in order to move the ministry he is given forward and he is ready to cooperate. But we didn’t discuss the issue of his coming to APC or not coming to APC. That issue will arise later.”

Fuel subsidy: Kwara disburses support for 13,416 traders, others

The Kwara State Government has begun disbursement of its token of support for 13,416 petty traders and others at the lowest rung of the economic pyramid — another layer of the state government’s response to the recent removal of fuel subsidy.

The one-off disbursement is made through the Kwara State Social Investment Programme, and the beneficiaries are mainly petty traders and vulnerable individuals earlier enumerated under the programme.

At least, 1,551 petty traders and 11,865 safety net beneficiaries earlier captured are involved in this phase, according to a statement by the KWASSIP Office.

The palliative support was contained in a government house statement signed by Mrs. Roseline Ajanaku, Executive Secretary, KWASSIP on Tuesday.

