Today’s Headline: N620 Per Litre: This Isn’t What We Voted For; Tinubu’s Supporter Laments; Tinubu, OBJ, others For Prelate Mbang’s Burial

N620 Per Litre: This Isn’t What We Voted For, Tinubu’s Supporter Laments

Photo Credit: Dailytrust

Adamu Salihu, a Kano resident who said he and his family members voted for President Bola Tinubu in the last election, has lamented the hike in the pump price of fuel.

Daily Trust reports that fuel which moved from N195 per litre to N530 after Tinubu removed subsidy, climbed to N617 in Abuja and N620 in Kano in the early hours of Tuesday.

Reacting, Salihu, who said he hails from Bichi LGA in the State, said he might be forced to take to crime.

He said, “Honestly this new price has hit us very hard. This is not what we voted for. My children and I voted the current government in power. What we are being served is contrary to what we asked for.

Tinubu, Obasanjo, others for Prelate Mbang’s burial

Photo Credit: Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, some state governors and other leaders are expected at the burial of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang.

Late Mbang’s family during a press conference in Uyo, announced August 11 for the final obsequies of the patriarch, who died on May 16, 2023 at the age of 86.

Speaking on behalf of family, late Mbang’s first son and Chief mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, while listing the funeral arrangements, mentioned names of political and religious leaders expected at the obsequies of his father.

He said, “First and foremost, Papa had his best friend, former president Obasanjo who will be there. We also have confirmations of some governors; even the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu will be there.

APC crisis: Tinubu shops for Adamu’s successor

Photo Credit: Vanguard

FOLLOWING the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu as National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, indications, emerged, yesterday, that President Bola Tinubu is “actively shopping” for his replacement.

Vanguard reliably gathered that some of the president’s men were said to have been looking for a suitable replacement for Adamu shortly after Tinubu was elected in February this year.

While Tinubu was said to have soft-pedaled shortly after he was sworn in, preferring instead to take his time before trying to oust Adamu, some chieftains of the party were said to have impressed it on the former governor of Osun State and Interim National Chairman of the party, Chief Bisi Akande, to secure the president’s nod to remove Adamu instantly.

APC accounts frozen

The development came on a day when all the bank accounts of the ruling party have been frozen.

Vanguard gathered that the accounts were frozen on the orders of the “Presidency”, days before the embattled chairman was shown the exit. The development has consequently affected the payment of advertisement debts accruing to various media houses covering the party.

Ondo community, LG boss disagree over imposition of monarch

Photo Credit: Vanguard

THE Obaship crisis in Ijare, Ifedore Council Area of Ondo State, deepened, yesterday, as stakeholders accused the council Chairman, Mr. Alex Oladimeji, of allegedly imposing a monarch on the community.

The stool of the Olujare of Ijare became vacant, two years ago, when Oba Adebamigbe Oluwagbemigun joined his ancestors.

The process of selecting a new monarch became messy following litigation arising from the illegal exclusion of some candidates to the throne including Prince Kola Oyewole

But some Ijare indigenes, in a statement, by Elder Ojo Bamidele, accused the council Chairman, Mr Oladimeji of pushing for one of the candidates, who is his cousin.

Bamidele said: “Members of the Sejeokun Ruling House have been united since the selection process started until some self-appointed adjudicators came on board in the family and wanted to deny some candidates the right to be part of the crucial stage of the process which led to litigation.”

The concerned indigenes, however, exonerated the Ondo State government from the looming chieftaincy tussle.

Photo Credit: Google

Crownprincess (

)