Today’s Headline: N5 Billion Palliative Is Renewed Nonsense – Bwala, D-Day for intervention in Niger decided — West Africa military chiefs

Subsidy removal: N5 billion palliative is renewed nonsense – Atiku’s aide, Bwala.

Photo credit: Daillypost

An aide to Atiku Abubakar, the 2023 presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Daniel Bwala, has described the President Bola Tinubu administration’s N5 billion palliative as renewed nonsense.

Bwala made the remark while noting that the organized labour demystified the N5billion palliative to State governments.

He noted that the calculation by the organized labour showed that each person would get N1,500 from the palliative.Tweeting, Bwala wrote: “The organised labour has demystified the so-called 5 billion naira FGN gave to States; first the FGN said it was a palliative and they are now saying it is a loan.

D-Day for intervention in Niger decided — West Africa military chiefs

Photo credit: Vanguard

West African military chiefs said on Friday that the D-Day for an armed intervention in Niger Republic had been decided but that a diplomatic mission was possible over the weekend to keep talks open.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force" as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained Bazoum on July 26.

Tinubu Pledges Commitment to International Export of Gas Resources

Photo Credit: Punch paper

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has pledged his administration’s unwavering commitment to leverage Nigeria’s abundant gas resources for domestic utilization, processing, and international export. This strategy aims to catalyze the fundamental restructuring of the nation’s economy for robust growth during his tenure.

During a meeting with the Board and Management of the Nigeria Liquefied Natural Gas Limited at the State House in Abuja on Friday, President Tinubu emphasized his determination to swiftly eliminate obstacles to the entrepreneurial progress and development of Nigeria’s industrious citizens. He also pledged to remove impediments to business practices in the Oil & Gas sector, thus creating more opportunities for Nigerian companies and international partners to prosper from the nation’s natural and human resource wealth.

Kidnappers Said Their Sponsor Wanted me Alive – Rivers Victim

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A businesswoman, Mrs. Constance Ziagadina, who was rescued from kidnappers by vigilantes in Igbogoro community in Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, revealed on Friday that she had been close to death at the hands of her abductors before help arrived.

Mrs. Ziagadina recounted that one of the kidnappers had almost taken her life, but his accomplice intervened, cautioning him that their employer required her to be alive. She shared this with journalists following the reported killing of two kidnappers by the vigilantes on Thursday night.

