Today’s Headline: Ministers Must Deliver Or Resign Group Tell Tinubu, Labour Party Will Win Imo-Obi

Ministers Must Deliver Or Resign, Group Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership

A pro-democracy group, The Natives, has implored President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to ensure the new ministers to either deliver on his Renewed Hope Agenda or resign from office.

The Natives, which comprises of various ethnic, religious and cultural backgrounds, with about 20 millions members across the country, vowed to focus on all the ministries and parastatals to ensure “it is not business as usual.”

According to the group, while President Tinubu has shown and demonstrated good leadership as a father with a large heart, the appointees must reciprocate by excellent performance or be booted out.

Speaking at a press conference in Abuja on Wednesday, Supreme Leader of the group, Hon Smart Edwards, said Nigerians must win in terms of governance this time around.

He stated: “We are total and firm believers in the Renewed Hope administration, so we will give you, the citizens, support. We will be at your doors, will keep you on your toes, meet you in the field, monitor and evaluate your progress and will not be afraid to spot you out or call for you to be booted out. This time around Nigerians must win.

“The undaunting task to renew the hope of Nigerians through creative and innovative solutions has been signaled unmistakably.

Labour Party Will Win Imo, Says Obi

Photo Credit: Leadership

Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the February 25 election, Peter Obi, has declared that his party would win the November 11, 2023 governorship election in Imo State.

He made the assertion in Owerri, the state capital at the flag off of the party’s campaigns for the poll. Obi said LP is known for “performance, excellence and credibility.”

Citing Abia State which the party controls as a product of good governance, Obi said the people of the state now have hope and were witnessing good governance because a “first class brain” who knows what he is doing is now the governor of the state.

Photo Credit: Google

He described Senator Athan Achonu as the only governorship candidate of the party in Imo State and Julius Abure, as the only dully recognized and authentic national chairman of the party.

Obi urged the people of Imo State to come out en mass and vote Senator Achonu as the next governor of the state on November 11.

He highlighted that the process that produced Achonu as the party’s governorship candidate in the state was credible.

Nigerians won’t tolerate failure, Group tells Tinubu’s Ministers

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

A Nigeria group with membership across ethnic and religious divides under the aegis of The Natives has called on the newly inaugurated 45 Ministers, now members of the Federal Executive Council, to be alive to their responsibilities to Nigerians.

National coordinator of The Natives, Olalekan Smart Edwards, said there are so many expectations from the present administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and his team must not fail Nigerians but must be committed to walk the talks of the administration to restore the economy, tackle insurgency and banditry and create gainful employment for its teeming youths.

He said:” To the Honorable Ministers, we say congratulations! We call upon you to be constantly aware of the Renewed Hope Covenant with the People.

“Honourable Ministers, come alive, wake up, and rise up!! You are 45 of the best among us; do not be a disgrace to us, globally, collectively, and individually; we won’t tolerate failure.

Oyetola commiserates with CoS over mother’s demise

Photo Credit: Nigeria Tribune

Honourable Minister of Marine and Blue Economy, Adegboyega Oyetola has condoled with Dr Charles ‘Diji Akinola, over the death of his mother, Beatrice Modupe Akinola.

Dr Akinola served Oyetola as Chief of Staff while the minister was Osun State Governor.

The late Mrs Akinola nee Oyelayo, 93, died on Tuesday.

Prominent among the other children of the late Mrs Akinola are: Mrs Jumoke Akinkoye, Olori Nike Ogunleye and Chief Gbola Akinola SAN.

The minister described the death of the late Mrs. Akinola as a great loss to Osun state in general, the entire family and the Ijesaland in particular.

A statement from the minister’s media office described the late Mrs. Akinola as a devout Christian, a foremost educator and community leader who devoted her life to productive ventures and showed her children the path to success.

