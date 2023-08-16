Today’s Headline: Ministerial Screening: Don’t Allow Cabal Humiliate El-Rufai, Ajibulu To Tinubu; Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri As Achonu Flags Off Campaign

Ministerial Screening: Don’t Allow Cabal Humiliate El-Rufai, Ajibulu Tells Tinubu.

Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Segun Ajibulu, has expressed concern over the delay in the screening and confirmation of the immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai for the ministerial slot by the Senate.

Ajibulu, a pro-democracy activist and leader of the SouthWest Professionals in chat with newsmen cautioned President Bola Ahmed Tinubu against allowing the former governor to be ridiculed by old and emerging cabals in and around the nation’s seat of power.

The APC stalwart argued that a committed and fearless leader of the party like El-Rufai should not be sacrificed on the alter of political vendetta or power game. According to him, it is common knowledge that El-Rufai played a brutal role in the emergence of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu first as the APC Presidential candidate and later as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“Mr President must be careful in the way he handles the matter concerning key personalities in the APC. El-Rufai as a governor played a significant role in the emergence of Tinubu, first as the APC Presidential candidate

“The huge contribution of Mallam Nasir El-Rufai who persuaded the Northern political elite, particularly the twelve Northern governors, to allow power shift to the South.

Obi, Otti, Abure, Others Storm Owerri as Achonu Flags off Campaign

The Labour Party (LP) Presidential Candidate, Peter Obi, Abia State Governor, Alex Otti, and Barrister Julius Abure, LP’s National Chairman, along with other party members, will be present in Owerri as the party commences its governorship campaign. In a press release from the Achonu/Nwulu Campaign Organisation obtained by VANGUARD, it has been announced that the Labour Party’s governorship campaign for the November 11 election in the State will officially start on Tuesday, August 22, in Owerri, the capital of Imo State.

The statement highlights that the focus will shift to Imo State, with a significant gathering of ‘Obidients,’ including new Labour Party members, coming together to support Senator Athan Achonu and his deputy governorship candidate, Honourable Tony Nwulu, as they declare the campaign open.

Achonu, during the inauguration of his campaign coordinating team for the State’s twenty-seven Local Government Areas at his Owerri campaign office, postponed the official campaign kick-off date after consulting with party leaders. The LP governorship candidate said his campaign team is committed to making Peter Obi’s entrance into Owerri reminiscent of the Obi/Datti ‘One-Million-Man March’ witnessed during his presidential campaign across the country.

Putin Phones Mali Junta Over Niger Coup

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Abbas Seeks Korea’s Investment in Nigeria’s Energy, Mining Sectors.

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Rt. Hon Abbas Tajudeen, Ph.D, has called for more trade and technological relationships between Nigeria and the Republic of South Korea.

He particularly called for more investment by the Asian country in Nigeria’s energy and mining sectorsAbbas made the call when a delegation from South Korean Embassy to Nigeria and the 21st National Assembly of the Republic of South Korea visited him at his office in Abuja on Tuesday to seek Nigeria’s support for the Asian country’s World Expo 2023 hosting bid.

On the delegation were the Ambassador of South Korea to Nigeria Kim Young-Chae, who led officials of the Foreign Mission; and the Special Envoy of the National Assembly of the Republic of South Korea, Hon. Lee Hun-Seung, who led members of the country’s parliament.

On the side of the House were the Minority Whip, Ali Isa; Chairman of the House Committee on Foreign Affairs, Abdulmumin Jibrin, and several members of the House.

