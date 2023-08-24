Today’s Headline: Kumuyi Voice Stronger Than Obi Tiny Voice Omokri Blast Critic; Akande, Omisore, Others Hail Tinubu Over Oyetola’s Appointment

Kumuyi’s voice stronger, louder than Obi’s tiny voice, Omokri blasts critic

Reno Omokri, a former presidential aide to ex-President Goodluck Jonathan, has replied to a social media critic who said Kumuyi’s speech sounds like someone who is sleeping.

The Nation had reported that the General Overseer of Deeper Life Church, Pastor Williams Kumuyi charged Nigerians to be hopeful that God would rebuild the country through President Bola Tinubu.

However, many social media users, especially ‘Obidients’ criticised the renowned man of God for his optimism in Tinubu’s government.

Akande, Omisore, others hail Tinubu over Oyetola’s appointment

Former interim National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Bisi Akande, has praised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for appointing the immediate past Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola as the Minister of Marine and Blue Economy.

He said the appointment has rekindled the hope of Osun State residents.

Akande spoke during a reception in honour of the new minister yesterday in Abuja.

He said: “I congratulate Osun State that the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria agreed to honour our state by appointing a minister in the personality of Adegboyega Oyetola.

Wike’s appointment into FCT Ministry offers hope for Nigerians, says Oshiomhole

The senator representing Edo North in the National Assembly, Adams Oshiomhole, has said President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s administration will leave a legacy of turning the socio-economic and political fortunes of the nation around.

Oshiomhole, a former National Chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), told the Agency of Nigeria (NAN) yesterday in Abuja that President Tinubu was laying a solid foundation for national development.

The lawmaker noted that the President broke the jinx in FCT ministerial appointments by naming Wike as its minister.

Tinubu’s Cabinet: Battle For Youth Ministerial Slot Hots Up In APC

Stakeholders and the youth wing of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) are campaigning vigorously for their preferred candidates to fill the existing vacancy in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet.

The office of Minister of Youth is currently vacant following the redeployment of Abubakar Momoh to the Ministry of Niger Delta Development by the president a few days ago.

Sequel to this, a Forum of State APC Youth Leaders in a letter dated August 21, 2023, addressed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, demanded the president to allow his son, Seyi Tinubu to handle the issue of who emerges the Minister of Youth.

The letter signed by 32 state youth leaders of the APC also rejected the endorsement of the APC National Youth Leader, Dayo Israel, for the ministerial slot by the deputy national youth leader, Jamaludeen Kabir, and zonal leaders, Oluwaseun Oguntade and Mogaji Olatunde.

