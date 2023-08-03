Today’s Headline: Keyamo, Fayemi, FKK Big Names Missing On Ministerial List; Femi Falana Joins NLC Fuel Subsidy Removal Protest In Lagos

Keyamo, Fayemi, Fani-Kayode, Big Names Missing On Ministerial List

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) who were expected to form President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s cabinet are conspicuously missing on the ministerial list.

Daily Trust had last Thursday reported how the president sent the first list to the Senate. It contained 28 names. Earlier on Wednesday, Femi Gbajabiamila, Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the second list of 19 nominees to Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

In the weeks leading to unveiling of ministers, some persons were listed as potential cabinet members but the jury is out. Below are some of such names missing on the 47-man list:

Former Minister of State for Labour and Employment was the spokesperson of the Tinubu-Shettima Campaign Organisation. The senior lawyer was on the forefront during and after the campaign.

Falana joins NLC’s fuel subsidy removal protest in Lagos

Prominent Human Rights lawyer and activist, Femi Falana on Wednesday joined members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) who took to the streets of Ikeja, Lagos to protest the recent removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government.

Thousands of protesters gathered at the iconic Ikeja under-bridge early in the morning before marching toward the state House of Assembly.

The demonstration comes in response to the federal government’s decision to end the long-standing fuel subsidy regime which has triggered a significant increase in fuel prices, transportation costs and a surge in inflation across various sectors.

NLC, joined by civil society organizations (CSOs), had issued a seven-day ultimatum to the government last week, demanding the reversal of what they described as “anti-poor” and “insensitive” policies.

Senate shields El-Rufai from petition over insecurity in Kaduna

Lawmakers, yesterday, blocked a petition against the nomination of former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai, when he appeared for screening.

El-Rufai, who was third on the list of nominees to be screened, addressed the upper legislative chamber on his political and educational profile and struggle for a democratic society.

The former governor, who spoke with certainty that he was coming to oversee the power sector, said President Bola Tinubu invited him to clean the Augean stable in the industry.

As soon as the floor was thrown open, Sunday Karimi (Kogi West) drew the attention of his colleagues and the nominee to a petition, which he said would be submitted, in line with parliamentary rules.

Karimi said: “Your performance in any office you served has been outstanding. Your record is there. In the FCT, as a minister, your record is there, and as a two-term governor of Kaduna State. I have a very strong petition against you that borders on security and unity of the nation, and I think that petition has to be considered alongside this screening.”

After raising the envelope, he submitted it to Deputy Senate President, Barau Jibrin, who was presiding.

Jibrin, who felt uneasy with the submission of the Kogi lawmaker, faulted the way the petition was submitted.

Earlier, the senator representing Kaduna North on the platform of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Khalid Ibrahim Mustapha, lauded El-Rufai for leadership qualities. He urged senators to allow the nominee to take a bow and go.

“He appeared before this hallowed chamber in 2003 and he was screened and cleared. And precisely, he is a person that is well known nationally and internationally. He has the capacity to continue to be a minister,” he said.

Nigerian Army committed to nation’s Constitution – COAS

The Chief of Army Staff, Lt.-Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, says the Nigerian Army remains committed to upholding the tenets of the country’s Constitution.

Lagbaja stated this on Monday in a speech at the Nigeria Army Combat Support Arms Training (COSAT) week taking place in Akure.

He said that the army had already been fulfilling its duties by ensuring that Nigerians sleep with their two eyes closed.

He said that the army was restrategising for a brainstorming session on contemporary security challenges, improve capability of various support elements to combat insurgency bedeviling the country.

The COAS also said that the gathering would enhance conversations between top officers and retired generals on ways to adopt technology through research and development support to enhance security in the country.

He promised that Nigerian army would be transformed to adopt indigenous capacity to address security challenges.

“The critical place of COSAT has consistently been on the rise since the Nigeria civil war, we have continued to encourage professionalism and reposition the unit.

“Today’s gathering brings about most of our renowned brains to chart a new way forward as warfare is constantly evolving,” he said.

Speaking in an interview with newsmen on the sideline of the event, Lagbaja said the Nigerian Army, as a professional and dynamic force, was constantly exploring avenues to improve efficiency and effective delivery of security in every theatre of operation.

