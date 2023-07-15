Today’s Headline: Kanu Must Face Trial-CNG Tell Tinubu, I Never Said I’ll Run For Office In 2027-Obi

Don’t fall for IPOB’s antics, Kanu must face trial, CNG tells Tinubu

The Coalition of Northern Groups, CNG, has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to fall for the antics of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, insisting that the leader of IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu must face trial.

CNG in a statement on Saturday by its spokesperson, Abdul-Azeez Suleiman, lamented the level of insecurity plaguing the south-eastern part of Nigeria, calling on the federal authorities to resist campaigns of blackmail using Kanu’s release as a precondition for sustainable peace in the land.

Suleiman further charged the federal authorities to disregard the unpatriotic calls by the Igbo leaders for Kanu’s release, and to remain resolute in seeing through his prosecution.

The statement read: “The Coalition of Northern Groups (CNG) has taken stock of events unfolding in Nigeria, noting especially, the unrelenting disturbances created by certain interest groups in the South-East, ignited and incessantly fanned and executed through the force of arms and terrorist tactics by the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB) and co-authors of mindless violence and separatism.

“CNG has carefully watched and studied these events and actions being perpetrated against the Nigerian state, against Nigerians collectively, and against northerners in particular, with considerable restraint and maturity.

“Of late however, is the brutal enforcement of a week-long illegal stay-at-home order that mostly affects other Nigerians living as minorities in South-eastern communities, and the renewed resolve by Igbo leaders and elders to secure the unconditional release of IPOB leader Nnamdi Kanu. Matters have reached a point whereby silence has become complicity and inaction no longer an option.

I never said I will run for office in 2027 – Peter Obi

Peter Obi, the 2023 presidential candidate of Labour Party, has debunked reports claiming he hinted at becoming Nigeria’s president in 2027.

Obi, who is still in court to challenge the result of the 2023 election that produced Bola Tinubu as president, labelled the reports fake.

He noted that he also did not comment on the prospective appointees into the Federal Government.

Speaking on Saturday, Mr. Obi said: “I have noticed with dismay, an emerging pattern where fake media reports and news items are predicated on interviews and press remarks I never granted. Two recent instances relate to my saying that I am looking forward to running for office in 2027 on a supposed Arise TV interview that never took place.

Air Force flies out ex-CAS from service

The Nigerian Air Force (NAF) on Saturday, flew out of service, the immediate past Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Oladayo Amao.

Amao was replaced as Chief of Air Staff by President Bola Tinubu on June 19, a development that led to his immediate retirement from service.

The president named AVM Hassan Abubakar, as Amao’s replacement.

The Fly Out is a ceremony usually organised by the Nigerian Air Force for exiting Chiefs after a successful service to the Nation.

The ceremony also involves marching past troops, and flying out the retired officer.

In his valedictory speech, Amao expressed gratitude to God as well as the officers and men of the air force for a successful service to the nation.

He said the event marked a significant milestone in his career, which was fulfilling and full of accomplishments, culminating to his appointment as the 21st Chief of Air Staff.

He commented the “capable and dedicated officers and men for the roles they played in ensuring the safety and security of the nation.

Group Urges Atiku, Peter Obi To Withdraw Petitions Against Tinubu

Presidential candidates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Labour Party, Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi have been advised to withdraw their petitions at the Presidential Election Tribunal to pave a smooth way for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led administration that is poised to take Nigerians to the promised land.

The Zonal Coordinator of the Association for Political Stability in Northeast (APSAN), Haruna Garba gave advice in Bauchi at the association meeting to review the success and challenges of the just 2023 polls with a view to make possible amends as well as chart a way forward.

According to the Zonal coordinator, the legal action by the two presidential candidates of the opposition political parties is an old political machination that is being tailored by the opposition to truncate the course of democratic governance.

