Today’s Headline: Kanu Can’t Actualize Biafra; Release Him–Ayodele Advises Tinubu, Tinubu Hail Osoba

Nnamdi Kanu can’t actualize Biafra, release him – Primate Ayodele advises Tinubu

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The leader of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, on Sunday, advised President Bola Tinubu to release the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu.

Primate Ayodele said Kanu cannot actualize Biafra Republic, neither can he cause a division in Nigeria because he doesn’t have the power.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, Ayodele said IPOB members are only crying out due to marginalization, an issue that can be easily resolved.

He urged Tinubu to have mercy on the embattled leader of the proscribed organization.

Primate Ayodele made it known that at God’s appointed time, Nigeria will divide without bloodshed or violence but peacefully.

Tinubu, Sanwo-Olu hail Osoba at 84

Photo Credit: Punch paper

PRESIDENT Bola Tinubu on Saturday, described former Ogun State governor, Olusegun Osoba, as an important statesman whose life is worth emulating.

“His life is worthy of emulation as it will serve as a useful beacon for many, particularly the upcoming Nigerians,” Tinubu said in his birthday message to Osoba who turned 84 on July 15, 2023.

The President’s Special Adviser on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, revealed this in a statement he signed on Saturday.

Tinubu said, “Today, I rejoice with the family, friends, and numerous associates of a prominent journalist, former governor of Ogun State and elder statesman, Chief Olusegun Osoba, on attaining 84.

Agbese Tags First Lady “Mother Of The Nation”, Lauds Remi Tinubu’s Compassion

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

ABUJA – Honourable Philip Agbese, a member of the National Assembly representing Ado/Okpokwu/Ogbadibo Federal Constituency, has described the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu as the “Mother of the Nation” who has continued to demonstrate her big heart and compassion for the ordinary Nigerian.

Agbese commended the First Lady for her donations to Abuja flood victims of the June 23, 2023 flood mishap at the TradeMore Estate, Lugbe, Abuja with N250,000 each.

Applauding the First Lady, Agbese said by this action, Mrs Tinubu has shown that she understands the plight of the common man on the streets.

The Federal legislator said by sending delegates led by the wife of the Vice President, Hajiya Nana Shettima, Senator Tinubu can go the extra mile to put smiles on the faces of citizens not minding their religion, ethnicity or social status.

The Benue lawmaker, however, urged all Nigerians to key into her Renewed Hope Initiative, adding that it is meant to bring succour and relief to families.

CBN To Blacklist Bank Directors With Bad Loans

Photo Credit: Leadership

In continuation of financial reforms introduced since the inauguration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) has said it would sanction and blacklist bank directors with loans that remain non-performing for more than one year.

The CBN had earlier abolished the multiple exchange rate regime In a circular it released last month, it said all segments of the forex market had been collapsed into the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

In the recent reforms, the apex bank also revised the Cash Reserve Ratio (CRR) of merchant banks to 10 per cent from 32.5 per cent.

CBN director, banking supervision, Haruna Mustafa disclosed this in a letter to all Merchant banks dated July 14, 2023.

The CRR is the share of a bank’s total customer deposit that must be deposited with the central bank.

Photo Credit: Google

