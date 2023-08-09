Today’s Headline: Kaduna tribunal: INEC Closes Case Without Witness As Gov Sani Seeks Extension Of Time; Tinubu Meets With Wike, El-Rufai In Aso

Kaduna tribunal: INEC closes case without witness as Gov. Sani seeks extension of time. ﻿

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), the 1st respondent at the Kaduna State governorship election petition tribunal has closed its case against the petitioners; Isa Ashiru and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) without presenting any witnesses at the resumed hearing of a petition marked EPT/KD/Gov/4/23.

Through its Counsel, Abdullahi M. Aliyu (SAN) on Wednesday, INEC presented before the tribunal documents titled: ‘ manual for election officials 2023, Regulations guidelines for conducts of elections 2022, and receipt payment for certification.

The said documents were all admitted by the tribunal as exhibits, as the Commission said it has no witness against the petitioners.

Tinubu meets with Wike, el-Rufai in Aso Rock.

President Bola Tinubu is currently meeting with former governors of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, and Kaduna State, Mallam Nasir el-Rufai, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The two former governors are ministerial nominees.However, while Wike was screened and confirmed by the Senate, the nation’s upper legislative chamber did not confirm el-Rufai because of an alleged security report.

The former governors arrived the State House separately.

While Wike came at about 1:40p.m., el-Rufai entered the presidential wing of Aso Rock at 2p.m.

Sources at the Presidential Villa hinted that efforts are being made to ensure that the Senate confirms Mallam el-Rufai

Come and arrest me, Reno Omokri says as he storms Nigeria.

Former aide to ex-president Goodluck Jonathan, Pastor Reno Omokri has challenged his opponents to arrest him, following treats that he would be apprehended if he comes to Nigeria.Reno disclosed this in a video on his Twitter handle, noting that he is one of those public servants that has no Skelton in his cupboard after serving the country.

He noted that he had been investigated by the security agents down to his ‘underwear’. “I have been investigated by the security agents down to my underwear and they found nothing”, he said.

Reno who is an ardent critic of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s administration has been throwing jabs at the presidential candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Mr Peter Obi and on the other hand promoting the candidacy of the presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar.

Narrating how he came into Nigeria, Omokri said he bought a first class ticket and was the first person to come down at the airport (Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport), when the plane alighted.

Niger Coup: Beef up security in Border States, IGP orders Zonal AIGs, Command CPs.

The Acting Inspector-General of Police, Ag IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun has directed all Commissioners of Police, and Assistant Inspectors-General of Police AIGs of border States with neighboring Niger Republic to work collaboratively with sister agencies at the border to ensure there are no internal security issues arising from the border closure with Niger Republic Coup.

Egbetokun said this at the August meeting of Strategic Police Managers which is a monthly forum for Police strategic communication and interaction on security situation in the country.

He said the Nigeria Police Force will continue to monitor the situations at those places, to ensure deployment of adequate personnel for the maintenance of internal security in those areas.

Recall that about seven states including Katsina, Sokoto, Kebbi, Zamfara, Borno share border with Niger Republic the closure of the border following ECOWAS ultimatum to the military junta that overthrew the democratic government of President Mohammed Bazoum is creating tension in those areas.

