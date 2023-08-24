Today’s Headline: Jonathan, Buhari Bastardised Nigeria – Kokori; Biden Not Surprised By Reports Of plane Crash In Russia

Jonathan, Buhari bastardised Nigeria – Kokori

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Former General Secretary of the National Union of Petroleum and Natural Gas Workers (NUPENG) and chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Frank Kokori has urged Nigerians to give President Bola Tinubu at least six months to see what he could do to revive the economy and make things right. According to him, Tinubu inherited an empty treasury and mounting debts from the previous administrations of Goodluck Jonathan and Muhammadu Buhari.

The labour activist took a swipe at the labour unions and the civil society organisations for keeping quiet for over 20 years while the nation’s refineries remained moribund. In this interview with DAILY POST, he speaks on some nagging national issues. Excerpts!

How can Nigeria collapse? Nigeria is a big country; it is just that we have been misruled for some time. The problem with Nigeria is that democracy has been there for 24 years, and out of all those years, we don’t have a refinery, and nobody was saying anything. The labour unions and the Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) were all complacent. They weren’t saying anything; nobody was saying anything. And just because Tinubu came to power now and with the conspiracy of most of his opponents and adversaries, anything he does must be criticised.

Biden ‘not surprised’ by reports of plane crash in Russia

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

U.S. President Joe Biden told reporters on Wednesday that reports saying Russian mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin was listed as a passenger on a private jet that crashed was not surprising.

Gbenga Omotoso, Akin Abayomi… commissioner nominees not cleared by Lagos assembly

Photo Credit: The Cable

The Lagos house of assembly on Wednesday declined to confirm 17 out of 39 commissioner nominees recommended by Babajide Sanwo-Olu, governor of the state.

On July 28, Sanwo-Olu sent the list containing names of 39 nominees being considered as commissioners and special advisers-designate in his cabinet.

At the plenary on Wednesday, only 22 of the nominees were confirmed by the lawmakers while the remaining ones were declined.

The nominees had earlier appeared before the state assembly for screening — answering questions relating to their areas of specialisation and credentials.

Photo Credit: Google

