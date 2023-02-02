Today’s Headline: I’ve Become A Target For Blackmail; Elimination-Ortom, Buhari In Support of Tinubu-FG

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

I’ve become a target for blackmail; elimination-Ortom.

Photo Credit: Vanguard

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State says he has become a target for blackmail and elimination by the enemies of the state kicking against the ranching law enacted by his government.

He however said he would not be intimidating stressing that he is prepared to lay down his life in the course of defending the state assuring that the people, individuals and groups pushing for the repeal of the ranching law were wasting their time.

The Governor who Thursday addressed the media in Makurdi on a said petition to the Presidency by 52 personalities of Fulani extraction led by the deposed Emir of Kano, Alhaji Lamido Sanusi, said the group leveled all manner of accusations against him in a desperate attempt to set him up for hatred, vilification and attacks.

Buhari in support of Tinubu – FG.

Photo credit: Punchng

The Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed, on Thursday, said the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd), is fully in support of the presidential candidate, All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Mohammed made the statement against the backdrop of his interview with State House correspondents on Wednesday in which he said he was misquoted.

In his statement after the Federal Executive Council meeting, the Minister had said the government was not “officially aware” of any entity in the Presidential Villa working against the victory of the APC standard bearer.

Wike directed LG chairmen, aides, others to work for Tinubu, says Atiku’s camp.

Photo Credit: The Nation

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Rivers Presidential Council has identified the presidential candidate of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, as Governor Nyesom Wike’s choice for the forthcoming election.

The council in a letter dated February 1 said Wike had already directed all local government chairmen, his aides and party executive members to deliver Tinubu at the poll.

The letter addressed to Wike and signed by the Director, State Campaign Management Committee, Rivers State chapter, Dr. Abiye Sekibo, was in reaction to the reason given by the Governor for cancelling an approval he gave to the council to use the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium for Atiku Abubakar’s campaign.

Sekibo accused Wike of trying to frustrate and stop the Candidate of the PDP, Atiku Abubakar, from emerging the next President of Nigeria.

2 Die, 50 Trapped As 2-Storey Building Collapses In Abuja.

Photo credit: Leadership

A two-storey commercial complex under construction in Gwarinpa district of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Abuja, has collapsed on Thursday afternoon, trapping over 50 persons under its rubbles.

According to an eyewitness, Clifford Ogah, he explained that the workers on the site, especially labourers conveying blocks to the top of the building, were over 50 and were trapped in the rubble of the collapsed building, with two deaths confirmed.

He said he has lived in the area for a very long time, and had noticed that the area where the collapsed building is located has always been known to be a reserved green area.

Ogah appealed to relevant authorities to call the management of Federal Housing Authority (FHA) to order for illegally allocating green areas for building of a commercial complex.

Photo credit: Google

