Today’s Headline: INEC Recognises Omoaje As National Chairman; Odumakin To Soyinka At 89: Your Genius Is Lifelong

Action Alliance: INEC recognises Omoaje as National chairman

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has given recognition to Hon Adekunle Rufai Omoaje as the authentic national chairman of the Action Alliance (AA).

To this end, the commission has updated its website, with the name of Omoaje appearing as the national chairman of the AA as against the name of one Kenneth Obidiche Udeze that was there before.

Recall that some courts of competent jurisdictions including an Ogun State High Court, the Federal High Court sitting In Abuja and Abuja division of the Court of Appeal had ordered INEC to recognize Omoaje as the national chairman of the AA.

For a long period of time, INEC failed to honour the orders of the court and continued to act in dence to court orders.

INEC had until recently recognized Udeze as the national chairman of the party, whereas Udeze had since been suspended and subsequently expelled from the party in accordance with the party’s constitution and the approval of the members of the think tank committee of the party.

Odumakin to Soyinka at 89: Your genius is lifelong

President of Centre for Change Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin has described Nobel Laureate Prof Wole Soyinka as a genius of poesy who “captivates us in its gripping hold, not once, not twice but lifelong.”

Okei-Odumakin, who is President of Women Arise for Change Initiative, stated this in a birthday titled ‘Kongi: still solid into time’ dedicated to Prof Soyinka who will be 89 years on July 13.

She wrote, “For those who understand, the grace of waking up is beyond knowledge, but waking up to share the earth with some extremely rare humans is a grand privilege.

“Every such cycle is then cherished for seeing and the spectacle.

“We again celebrate Kongi whose genius of poesy captivates us in its gripping hold, not once, not twice but lifelong.

Senate congratulates Tinubu as ECOWAS Chairman

The Senate has congratulated President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.

The Red Chamber on Wednesday also felicitated Nigerians on the great honour and privileged position of Chairman of ECOWAS now occupied by President Tinubu.

The Senate also resolved that the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio, should lead a delegation of the Senate Leadership to pay a solidarity visit to the President over the feat.

These resolutions of the red chambers followed its consideration of a motion titled: “Congratulating President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, GCFR on his recent emergence as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States.”

Tinubu as ECOWAS chairman will promote regional integration, border security – Ag Customs CG

The Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service, Adewale Adeniyi, has congratulated President Bola Tinubu on his recent appointment as the Chairman of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Adeniyi who met with the President in a private visit on July 11, 2023, at the Presidential Villa in Abuja, expressed joy as his appointment coincided with his emergence as the Acting Comptroller General of the Nigeria Customs Service.

Adewale said he’s hopeful that the President’s appointment will bring better regional integration, cooperation, border security and coordinated monetary affairs.

According to him, part of the discussions with President Tinubu is to actively engage Customs administrations across the borders, particularly the strategic ones and collaborate to achieve common objectives of border security and regional integration.

“I will be paying an official visit to the Republic of Benin, to have discussions with the Customs Administration of Benin to address the issues of border security, importation across the border, and more importantly, the deployment of technological solutions to very complex border problems,” he added.

