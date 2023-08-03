Today’s Headline: I’ll Work For Victory In Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo Guber Polls – APC Chairman Ganduje; Wike Ran To APC To Save Political Career – Darlington Nwajulu

I’ll work for victory in Kogi, Bayelsa, Imo guber polls – APC chairman Ganduje

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The new National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Ganduje, has vowed to hit the ground running.

This was as he vowed to ensure that the party emerges victorious in the November 11 governorship elections in Imo, Kogi, and Bayelsa states.

He spoke during his acceptance speech at the party’s 12th National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting in Abuja.

Rivers: Wike ran to APC to save political career – Party chieftains

Photo Credit: Punch papers

Some chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Rivers State, Thursday, said the former governor of the state, Nyesom Wike ran to the party to save his political career.

They also noted that the former minister of state for education deserved no praise for the growth of the party in the state.

According to a statement signed by the state publicity secretary of the APC in Rivers State, Darlington Nwajulu, on behalf of the party leaders and made available to our correspondent in Abuja, the chieftains said the formation and growth of the APC in the state took “the efforts of several loyal members, who mostly lost their lives in the struggle to ensure a solid party structure in the state.”

The party leaders further noted that it was unfair for President Bola Tinubu to reward a man who piloted affairs when the party faced a lot of onslaughts in the state.

”Our growth from 2015 to 2019 was 23.8 per cent, closing the huge gap of 2015 presidential election. Then the 2023 presidential election came in with additional 80,881 votes in favour of the APC in Rivers State.

Photo Credit: Google

Trump to appear in court today for arraignment

Photo Credit: The Nation Nigeria

Former President Donald Trump is expected to arrive in court today for his arraignment on criminal conspiracy charges related to his attempts to overturn the 2020 presidential election.

The Washington Post, citing three people familiar with the situation, reported on the Washington court appearance yesterday. A spokesman for the U.S. Secret Service later confirmed Trump’s presence is anticipated and that security precautions are underway amid expectations for “short term traffic implications.”

The latest indictment against Trump, his third, includes four charges: conspiracy to defraud the government, conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

Tinubu names Oyetola, Lalong, Bagudu in second batch of ministerial nominees

Photo Credit: Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has sent the second batch of ministerial nominees to the Senate.

Chief of Staff to the president, Femi Gbajabiamila, submitted the second batch of President Bola Tinubu’s ministerial list to the Senate on Wednesday.

The second nominees’ list is a follow-up to the initial list of 28 ministerial nominees announced by Senate President Godswill Akpabio last week.

The nominees are Ahmed Tijani, Bosun Tijjani, Dr Maryam Shetti, Ishak Salako, Tunji Alausa, Tanko Sununu, Adegboyega, Atiku Bagudu, Bello Matawalle, Ibrahim Geidam, Simon Lalong, Lola Adejo, Shuaibu Abubakar, Tahir Mamman, Aliyu Sabi, Alkali Ahmed, Heineken Lokpobiri, Uba Maigari and Zephaniah Jissalo.

The Senate already screened the 28 nominees including former governors Nasir El-Rufai (Kaduna) and Dave Umahi (Ebonyi), as well as Wale Edun, Uche Nnaji, Stella Okotete, Adebayo Adelabu, Ekperikpe Ekpo, Hannatu Musawa, and Musa Dangiwa.

Lagos bags African procurement compliance award

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Lagos State, on Monday, bagged the award of the Best State in Procurement Compliance at the 5th Africa Procurement and Supply Chain Awards 2023, held at Oriental Hotel, Lagos.

The Director General, Lagos State Public Procurement Agency, Mr Fatai Onafowote, was also named the Public Sector Procurement Personality of the Year at the event.

Also awarded in recognition of their exemplary performance as procurement professionals were three procurement officers in the Lagos State civil service, namely: Director, Procurement, Lagos Waste Management Agency, Mrs Bolanle Adeniran; Director, Procurement, Lagos State Ministry of Justice, Mr Jijoho Kappo; and Head, Procurement, Office of Transformation, Creativity and Innovation, Mrs Iyabo Okoya-Adelanwa.

Ngongwrite (

)