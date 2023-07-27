Today’s Headline: I’ll Not Nominate You-Whitemoney; Mercy Strike Deal, FFK Missing From BAT Min List

I’ll not nominate you – Whitemoney, Mercy strike deal

Big Brother Naija All Stars housemate Whitemoney has told his colleague, Mercy Eke, that most of the other housemates are not happy to see past winners back on the reality show.

He said Cross vowed that he [Whitemoney] would not win this time around, and he heard CeeC say a female would win the ongoing season.

The singer said he wasn’t initially interested in the cash prize because he came to the show to promote his music, but after the threats, he is now ready to play the game.

He promised never to nominate Mercy for eviction and urged her to do the same, which she obliged.

Ganduje, Fani-Kayode, Keyamo, other APC bigwigs missing from Tinubu’s ministerial list

Some bigwigs in the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC who were expected to form President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet were conspicuously missing from the ministerial list unveiled on Thursday.

DAILY POST had earlier reported that the Senate President, Goodwill Akpabio read the list on Thursday as forwarded to the chamber by the presidency during plenary.

Femi Gbajabiamila, former Speaker of the House of Representatives and presently the Chief of Staff to the president, delivered the list to Akpabio.

However, contrary to speculations that the former governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Ganduje and other stalwarts in the party who fought for Tinubu’s victory during the February 25 presidential election would be nominated, they were not included in the list.

Names of former Ation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode, former Minister of Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo and other chieftains of the party were also missing from the long-awaited list.

Mmesoma: Reps Lauds JAMB for Fortification Against Forgery

The Chairman, House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee on Ejikeme Mmesoma, Rt. Hon. Soli Sada, has commended the Registrar of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, Prof. Ishaq Oloyede, for the technological innovations deployed by the board in the conduct of the Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination, UTME.

Sada, who gave the commendation when the ad-hoc committee visited JAMB headquarters in Abuja, applauded the exam body for fortifying its operations against criminal infiltrations.

He also congratulated the board for generating enough revenue for the federation account, stating that JAMB was one of the public institutions with quality governance.“

This is one of the institutions that demonstrated the quality of Nigerians that we have in public sector governance of this country.

“What we have seen today in JAMB is a testimony of the quality of public officers that are there and how they are disciplined. No wonder JAMB is generating a good revenue for the federation account.

Taraba APC Stakeholders Laud Tinubu For Nominating Sen Danladi As Minister.

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Taraba State, led by the party’s leader, Sen. David Jimkuta, has commended President Bola Tinubu, for nominating former Acting Governor of Taraba, Sen Sani Danladi as Minister.

In a statement signed by Jimkuta on Thursday, the Taraba APC stakeholders expressed gratitude to Tinubu for rewarding the party loyalist with such a nomination.

Recall that the first batch of Tinubu’s cabinet members was announced at the floor of the Senate on Thursday, by the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio after almost two months of speculations as to who made the list.

Jimkuta said in his statement to the media, ”We are expressing our gratitude to President Tinubu for recognising Sen.Sani Abubakar’s competence and loyalty to the party.

”This appointment is well-deserved and a testament to Sen. Abubakar’s commitment to serving the people of Taraba State.

”We also commend the President for his leadership and vision in selecting competent individuals to drive the agenda of the party at the national level.

