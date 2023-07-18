Today’s Headline: I’ll Appoint People With Capacity To Deliver— Oborevwori, Tinubu, Obi congratulate The Guardian at 40

I’ll appoint people with capacity to deliver — Oborevwori

Photo Credit: Vanguard

GOVERNOR Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State, Tuesday, said he would appoint people with the capacity to deliver and not necessarily on political patronage.

Oborevwori who stated this when he received a courtesy call, from the State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, at Government House, Asaba, and said he would

“pick from the young ones, middle-aged and also experienced ones.

“The experienced ones will help teach the young ones. So be rest assured that we will do our best to bring people with capacity in order to deliver on our M.O.R.E agenda.

“I want to assure Deltans that as Governor, I want to be a Governor for all Deltans and you can see that all the appointments I have given out so far, my local government has not even gotten one.

“This is to show to people that I am a Governor for all Deltans. So please, I count on your support as we make progress. All the ethnic nationalities will be carried along and people with capacity will be given positions”.

He urged media practitioners to remain focused on fair and objective reporting as watchdogs of the society.

While assuring that he would strive to fulfill his campaign promises to Deltans, the Governor said: “Let me thank the Delta State Council of the NUJ for their support before, during and after the election. Even with all the blackmail, NUJ still had confidence in me; I appreciate you for that.

Tinubu, Obi congratulate The Guardian at 40

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu has sent his felicitations to the Publisher of The Guardian newspaper, Lady Maiden Alex-Ibru, on the occasion of the newspaper’s 40th anniversary.

In a letter signed by the Special Adviser to the President on Special Duties, Communications and Strategy, Dele Alake, and titled: ‘Salute to 40 years of outstanding journalism,’ the President wished the newspaper another 40 years of vibrant and robust journalism in defence of a more just and equitable society.

He wrote: “For over four decades, the newspaper has stayed true to its founding creed as a liberal and independent media organisation established primarily for the purpose of advancing public good through unbiased news coverage while upholding the truth as an article of faith.

Photo Credit: Google

“From inception, the newspaper under the illustrious leadership of its founding Publisher, Olorogun Alex Ibru, has kept faith with the tenets of the journalism profession. It is most edifying that under your able leadership, the newspaper has not flinched and has consistently lived up to its brand essence as the flagship. It warms the heart that The Guardian has many reasons to celebrate.”

IN similar vein, presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, has extended his warm congratulations to The Guardian at 40.In a letter he personally signed and titled: ‘40 years of a true flagship,’ Obi wrote: “I am pleased to join the media community in Nigeria to congratulate The Guardian paper for reaching the landmark age of 40 years.

“The entry of The Guardian into the country’s print media was very significant because of the discipline, and the high ethical quality editorial content that earned it the distinction of being referred to in the media space as the Flagship of Nigerian Journalism. The Flagship carries the commanding admiral of the flagship and that was what The Guardian has done for the Nigerian print media in its 40 years of operation with its thought-provoking and enriching news content.

Insecurity: Service Chiefs Charged To Reform Sector

Photo Credit: Leadership

A security expert, Col Hassan Stan-Labo (rtd) has advised service chiefs to develop new national security sector reforms and governance template and avoid some state governors to end wanton killings across the country.

Speaking exclusively with LEADERSHIP he advised President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to issue concrete orders to service chiefs to end killings.

He reiterated that the president must give the service chiefs job description, placed time lines, identified milestones, key point indices and resources in order to succeed in this task.

The veteran with a wealth of operational experience covering 31years as part of the Army’s Elite Infantry Special Forces Corps said though “the President and C-in-C has just appointed his new Service Chiefs with a directive that they fix the security situation on ground with a view to availing citizens some respite.

“Since it cannot be business as usual, it is my belief that before dispatching them into the battlefield, he must have availed them the following job description, placed time lines, identified milestones, key point indices and resources.”

Ogun Guber: Tribunal Tackles Witness Over Inconsistencies

Photo Credit: Leadership

Several inconsistencies and similarities were discovered in the witnesses’ statements made by witnesses of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) at the proceedings of the governorship election petitions tribunal sitting in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital yesterday

One of the witnesses, Mrs Mulikat Yemi from Ota who admitted similarities in her statement with that of another witness, Balogun Olanrewaju, during cross examination by the counsel to Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), including same errors and omissions in paragraph six of their statements, told the tribunal to question her lawyer for the repetition.

Another witness, Thomas Abiodun who appeared before the panel for the party from Iyesi-Ota in Ado Odo Ota local government area, claimed to have signed the statement he presented on June 16, 2023, whereas the statement was actually signed on April 6, 2023.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)