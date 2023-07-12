Today’s Headline: I Worked Against Tinubu At Presidential Primaries – Abdullahi Adamu; Biden Enthusiastic About NATO Unity, Solidarity

I Worked Against Tinubu At Presidential Primaries—Adamu

Photos Credits: Sahara Reporters

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Abdullahi Adamu has narrated how Ahmed Lawan, the former Senate President, was endorsed by the ruling party’s National Working Committee (NWC) before the party’s convention.

Adamu, who made this known in an exclusive interview with Arise TV, which was monitored by SaharaReporters, claimed all the party’s stakeholders, including him had no choice but to comply with NWC’s proposal to endorse Lawan’s candidacy before the convention.

He added that after Bola Tinubu got the presidential ticket at the convention, the party immediately shifted its position to work with him on how to ensure victory during the 2023 presidential election.

Biden enthusiastic about NATO unity, solidarity ﻿

Photo credit:

At 2:15 p.m. local time, on 11 July, US President Joseph Biden entered the 74th North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO)’s meeting of the North Atlantic Council with other heads of state. Sweden, which seeks to join NATO, also attended. The meeting is taking place in the Lithuanian Exhibition and Conference Center. Just minutes before Mr Biden’s entry into the meeting, his defence minister, Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin, and NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg had also just entered the meeting.

Although President Recep Erdoğan of Türkiye had entered before President Biden, there was no evidence of the two presidents interacting. As leaders took to their seats, Prime Minister of the United Kingdom Rishi Sunak sat at Mr Biden’s right, while Mr Erdogan was seated to Mr Sunak’s right. Mr Sunak could be seen talking, albeit briefly, with Mr Erdoğan with the help of a translator.

I have no rift with Tinubu despite supporting Lawan – APC chairman Adamu

Photo credit: The Guardian

The national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, has said that he has never had any rift with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Adamu disclosed on Tuesday this while speaking in an interview with Arise Television on Wednesday.

He said that he supported the former Senate president Ahmad Lawan in the APC presidential primaries, but won the February 25 presidential election for Tinubu.

“At least, we led this party to success, we can’t wished that away. We as APC produced him (Tinubu) and I have had the privilege of leading that,” Adamu said.

“For your information, I’ve enjoyed a good working relationship with President Ahmed Tinubu GCFR since he was inaugurated to date.

“In fact, since his election, there’s nothing I’ve gone to him to talk about that I didn’t get his attention or didn’t share my thoughts effectively with him.

“So, these are people, who are just trading gossips and trying to create bad blood between me and my president. He is more than that.

“He is the president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. I am privileged to be the Chairman of the ruling party today.

Marwa orders nationwide clampdown on illegal sale, use of ‘laughing gas

Photo credit: The Guardian

’Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency, (NDLEA), Brig. Gen. Mohammed Buba Marwa (Retd) has ordered an immediate clampdown on the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, known as laughing gas, following its abuse by people who use it for recreational purposes.

He said the chemical has been so abused that it is being used for recreational purposes hence all commands and formations of the agency to go after all those involved in its illegal use

In a statement signed by the Director, of Media and Advocacy, Femi Babafemi, Buba-Marwa said the decision to clamp down on those involved in the illegal sale and use of nitrous oxide, follows an analysis of its effects on those who abuse the substance.

The statement contains that “the effects include, dizziness; disorientation, headache; lightheadedness; fainting spells; hallucinations; falling unconscious and/or suffocating from lack of oxygen; and other neurological complications, especially psychiatric symptoms.

“Nitrous oxide is a colourless gas that is commonly used for sedation and pain relief, more often by dentists and medical professionals to sedate patients undergoing minor medical procedures.

Photo credit: Google

Crownprinces2 (

)