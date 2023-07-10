Today’s Headline: I Worked Against Atiku During Pres Elect–Fayose; G5 Should Be Appreciated, Wike Must Serve In BAT Govt – Fayose

I worked against Atiku during presidential election – Fayose

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, has disclosed that he has no regret working ‘one hundred percent’ against the presidential ambition of Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Atiku Abubakar, in the build-up to the February 25 election.

While defending his action, Fayose stated that he was not afraid of being kicked out of the party for anti-party activities.

This was even as he vowed not to defect to the ruling All Progressives Congress following the victory of President Bola Tinubu.

The politician made the revelation when he was featured on ‘Politics Today’ on Channels Television on Sunday night.

G5 Should Be Appreciated, Wike Must Serve In Tinubu’s Govt – Fayose

Former Ekiti State Governor, Ayodele Fayose says members of the G5 or Integrity Group within the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should be appreciated by President Bola Tinubu for the role they played in his victory at the February 25, 2023 presidential election.

Fayose, who spoke on Channels Television’s Sunday Politics programme, said ex-Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike has what it takes to be a minister and “must serve” in the Tinubu’s government.

He said the G5 has no intention of crossing over from the PDP to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) but maintained that the PDP leadership must put its house in order.

“The former governor of Benue (Samuel Ortom) is the oldest by his age. If he is still decamping, his children must disown him. The Wike I know, forget that Wike will leave the PDP,” Fayose said.

Osinbajo example of selflessness in public office , says Abiodun

Ogun State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, charged Nigerians to emulate the virtue of selflessness in public office, as exemplified by the immediate past Vice-president of Nigeria, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, saying he has distinguished himself by raising the bar of good governance.

He gave the charge during the public thanksgiving and appreciation reception held in honour of former Vice-president by the Ikenne Development Association, at Obafemi Awolowo Square, Ikenne-Remo.

He lauded Osinbajo for being focused and loyal to his principal as he served with dignity, integrity and utmost character, adding that the former vice president played a significant role in his emergence as Governor, in the face of stiff opposition from his predecessor.

”Let us emulate Professor Yemi Osinbajo by using the opportunity of where we are today to diligently serve our people, we must appreciate the fact that the same people that we left behind while going into public office will still be the same people we return to meet after our service.

NEWSJAMB score controversy: Soludo orders Mmesomma to see psychologist

The governor of Anambra State, Prof. Chukwuma Soludo, has directed that Mmesomma Ejikeme, the student of Anglican Girls Secondary School, Nnewi, who has been at the centre of a JAMB score controversy, undergo counselling.

In a letter to the principal of Anglican Girls Secondary School Nnewi, Soludo directed the immediate commencement of psychological counselling and therapy sessions for Ejikeme.

The student admitted on Thursday, July 6, 2023, that she manipulated her JAMB results to arrive at 362, which was the highest in the country.

Soludo directed that the 19-year-old be handed over to a Professor of Clinical Psychology in a letter signed by the Commissioner for Education, Prof. Ngozi Chuma-Udeh.

Chuma-Udeh said: “The directive is in line with one of the recommendations of the committee set up by the Anambra State Government to investigate the matter, following the parading of the fake results, which elicited interests and generated controversy and misgivings.”

