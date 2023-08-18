Today’s Headline: I will sue NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again–Okowa’s aide;Ondo Acting gov, hails Tinubu on N5bn palliatives for states

I will sue NDLEA if Naira Marley smokes again – Okowa’s aide

Mr. Ossai Ovie Success, an aide to former Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has vowed to take legal action against the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency if Nigerian Music star, Afeez Fashola aka Naira Marley is seen smoking again after his visit to the agency.

Naira Marley on Thursday declared support for the agency’s war against drug abuse among youth, teenagers, followers and Marlians.

During a visit to the Executive Chairman, Brigadier General Buba Marwa(retd.) at the national headquarters in Abuja, Marley said he had keyed into the campaign to stop drugs on the street.

The agency’s choice of Naira Marley has since sparked reactions from social media users.

Ondo Acting gov, hails Tinubu on N5bn palliatives for states

The Acting governor of Ondo state, Hon Lucky Aiyedatiwa, has hailed President Bola Tinubu timely approval of N5 billion palliative fund for each State of the federation to cushion the impact of the removal of fuel subsidy.

Aiyedatiwa, in a chat with newsmen, commended the timely intervention of the President in assisting the States to meet the challenges of providing necessary palliatives for their people.

“I think we have had a very productive meeting today at the NEC, presided over by the Vice President. Members of the Council were full of praises for the President on the timely intervention regarding the N5billion support for each of the States which is basically to provide food items and agricultural inputs.

“Although almost all the States have rolled out various measures to cushion the effect of these times for their people, this new support from the federal government will go a long way in expanding the scope and reach of the measures already set in motion.

“I therefore join other members of the NEC in thanking Mr. President for this crucial support and I want to assure the good people of Ondo State that this fund will be fully utilized for the purpose it’s meant for.”

The Acting governor added that he has directed members of the Ondo State Palliatives Committee to speed up work on the implementation of the measures already put in place by the state government.

“Our palliatives committee has been doing well so far. We’ve had the free transport support for civil servants in the State already running and all arrangements have been concluded for that of the school pupils.

“The process for cash support for the vulnerable is ongoing too and disbursement will begin by the end of the month.

“I want to commend the efforts of members of the palliatives committee, while also urging them to speed up the work.

Niger Coup: Nigerians should not be sacrificed, embrace dialogue – Catholic Bishops tell Tinubu

Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province on Thursday called on President Bola Tinubu to avoid involving Nigerians in the armed conflict in Niger Republic.

This was contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the two-day meeting of the Catholic Bishops of Ibadan Ecclesiastical Province held in Ado-Ekiti and signed by the President, Most Rev. Gabriel Abegunrin and Secretary, Most Rev. John Oyejola.

The Catholic Bishops, comprising Ibadan Archdiocese, Ilorin, Ondo, Oyo, Ekiti and Osogbo Dioceses said Nigeria have more than enough challenges to tackle than involving in any kind of war.

According to them, government must show greater seriousness in tackling the challenges of insecurity and also ensure there is sustainable programmes for food production to allete the crisis of food security.

They urged Nigerians to remain hopeful despite the daunting challenges while calling on government at all levels to restore the hope of its citizens.

“Governments that fail to represent the interest of their people in democracy, compromise their legitimacy. If the public reaction to Nigeria’s involvement in restoring democracy in Niger is anything to go by, one can say that military intervention in Niger being proposed by the leaders of the Economic Community of West Africa ECOWAS is very unpopular.

“Nigerians favour negotiation and other non-military means and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu who is president first and foremost of Nigeria needs to listen to Nigerians before anyone else. We call on the President and the National Assembly therefore to avoid involving Nigeria in armed conflict in Niger as we have more than enough challenges domestically. No Nigerian life should be sacrificed for the crisis in Niger or anywhere else because war of any kind is a failure of humanity.

“Government must show greater seriousness in tackling these challenges head on. Recent news of the ambush and killing of 21 Nigerian soldiers by suspected bandits in Kundu, Wushishi local government of Niger State does not inspire confidence that the security agencies are able to confront the prevailing situation.

“The tragic death of Dr. Vwaere Diaso in an elevator crash at General Hospital, Odan, Lagos, a mere two weeks before completing her program is a metaphor for the needless loss of lives occurring often in Nigeria and the lethargy with which such tragedies are treated.

“Nigeria currently is at risk on many fronts. Of these, food security is a major concern. Any country unable to feed its citizens, will be a perpetual victim of manipulation and does not deserve its sovereignty. Current threats of scarcity of food and unaffordable cost of living in the country require not only release of resources from the national reserves but an aggressive agricultural campaign aimed at returning Nigerians to the land.

Adeleke responds to controversial SSA appointments, says APC created offices

In response to the controversy surrounding the appointment of Senior Special Assistant to Government House Pool and Oranmiyan new town, Governor Ademola Adeleke of Osun State stated that the All Progressives Congress government created the positions.

This comes after a memo dated August 9, 2023, was circulated, appointing Oyetunji Rasaki Abefe as the SSA to the Governor on Government House Pool, as notified by the Secretary to the State Government, Teslim Igbalaye.

In a statement by the State governor’s spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, on Friday, the “Government House Pool is a term referring to the transport unit of Government House.”

“The section deals with drivers and vehicles within the Government House. The office, a creation of the previous governments of the All Progressive Congress (APC) has been in existence for the past twelve or so years.”

“The two appointments are therefore necessary and required. They were never frivolous jobs for the boys as some partisan critics have termed it. While those offices were inherited, it is also worthy of note to state that Governor Adeleke has demonstrated a strong will to retain what is good and jettison what is bad.

“In the two cases under consideration, the two offices are necessary to protect and effectively manage public and private assets,” the statement added.

