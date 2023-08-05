Today’s Headline: How Four Nigerian Stowaways Drank Urine, Seawater To Survive On Ship’s Rudder 14 Days; Navy Probes Vessel Over Alleged Crude Oil Theft

How Four Nigerian Stowaways Drank Urine, Seawater To Survive On Ship’s Rudder For 14 Days.

Photo credit: SaharaReporters

Two of the four rescued Nigerian stowaways have narrated how they survived 14 days on a ship’s rudder by drinking their urine before being rescued off the coast of Brazil.

According to Daily Mail, the two men told their remarkable, death-defying journey across 3,500 miles (5,600 kilometres) of open ocean from Lagos, Nigeria to Vitória, Brazil.

The four stowaways were said to be fleeing the economic hardship and political instability in Nigeria and reportedly climbed into a space above the rudder of a cargo ship and hoped to reach Europe.

However, after two weeks of travelling, they ran out of food and water and in a bid to survive, resorted to drinking their urine and seawater as the ship pushed on towards South America.

Chronicling the challenges experienced during the journey, one of the stowaways, Thankgod Yeye, 38, in the report, said it was a terrible incident.It was a terrible experience for me. On board, it is not easy. I was shaking, so scared. But I’m here,” he said.

On his part, another victim, Roman Friday, 35, said they rigged up a net around the rudder to stop themselves falling in, adding that he saw “big fish like whales and sharks” in the ocean.

Daily Mail reports that the victims were interviewed at a Sao Paolo church shelter after the ordeal, adding that they were finally rescued by Brazilian federal police in the southeastern port of Vitória two weeks after setting off on June 27.

It was learnt that due to the cramped conditions and the noise of the engine, sleeping was rare and risky.

Friday said, “I was very happy when we got rescued. I pray the government of Brazil will pity me.”

Friday added that his journey to Brazil began on June 27, when a fisherman friend rowed him up to the stern of the Liberian-flagged Ken Wave, docked in Lagos, and left him by the rudder.

Photo credit: Google

Navy Probes Vessel over Alleged Crude Oil Theft

Photo credit: Thisday live

The Nigerian Navy said yesterday it had commenced the probe of allegations of crude oil theft perpetrated by an oil Motor Tanker (MT) Praisel in the Niger Delta.

A statement issued by Naval Headquarters in Abuja, said contrary to reports that Navy escorted the said Vessel, MT PRAISEL was duly approved by Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) to load 1,114,721 Litres of High Pour Fuel Oil (HPFO) from Greenmac Energy Storage/Tarus Jetty Koko from 26 July – 8 August 2023.

This has been substantiated by NMDPRA. It said in line with Standard ting Procedure (SOP) and to ensure strict compliance with the NMDPRA approval, NN personnel were deployed onboard to monitor the discharge of the product by MT PRAISEL at a facility at Bonny.

“However, on August 2, 2023, TSSL claiming to act on intelligence alleged that the vessel was laden with stolen crude oil and thereafter approached an element of tion Delta Safe to board the vessel in order to verify the alleged stolen product.

GSK’s departure from Nigeria will worsen poverty index – Peter Obi.

Photo credit: Punchng

The presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, has regretted the impending exit of British pharmaceutical giant GlaxoSmithKline from Nigeria after 51 years.

This follows the company’s announcement of plans to end its prescription medicines and vaccine production in the country.

The PUNCH reports that the multinational pharmaceutical company said it would transition to a third-party direct distribution model for its pharmaceutical products.

Reacting to the development in a tweet on Friday night, Obi said that the company’s reason for leaving Nigeria is even more disheartening as they no longer perceive a prospect for the country as a business environment that would be anchored on productivity.

According to him, these are some of the consequences of the cumulative poor management of our economy.

“As a result, millions are losing their jobs and our poverty index is worsening, even though we’re already being perceived as the world’s poverty capital,” the post read in part.

Tinubu meets World Bank chief, says forensic audit of CBN underway

Photo credit: The Guardian

President Bola Tinubu revealed that a comprehensive forensic audit of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) is underway. He also disclosed that a thorough overhaul of the Civil Service payroll would soon be carried out.

He made these disclosures while addressing an audience with the President of the World Bank, Mr. Ajay Banga in attendance, yesterday, at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Tinubu said “a very serious structural review of the Civil Service payroll” was necessary because he couldn’t believe in the numbers he is seeing, noting that he once had a similar experience at the state level.

‘’The reforms are in tandem with Nigeria’s Ease of Doing Business programme. We’ll block all financial loopholes. The reforms will be targeted at the way we work, change of attitude and equally on educating our people. It’s costly but we will do it,’’ he said.

President Tinubu highlighted Nigeria’s resilience and intellectual prowess, and implored the Bretton Woods institution to view the country as a significant player within the global community, not solely as a struggling economy.

‘‘We stand as a vibrant and educated society, seeking to avert chaos through strategic interventions. Your proactive engagement aligns with our quest for partnership, and together, we shall pursue mutual benefits that enrich us all,’’ he said.

On poverty alletion, the President called for more increased support from the World Bank, expressing optimism for a productive collaboration between Nigeria and the World Bank that will lead to mutual benefits and sustainable progress.

