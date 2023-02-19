This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Today’s Headline: God’s Design For Tinubu Victory-Keyamo, What To Look Out For In Candidates-Oyedepo God’s Design For Asiwaju’s Victory – Keyamo.

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

The Chief Spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Festus Keyamo, has said the naira redesign policy was made for the victory of the party’s flag bearer, Bola Tinubu.

During an appearance on Channels Television’s program, The 2023 Verdict on Friday, Keyamo said everyone now knows that Tinubu has no support of the Federal Government, and he is relying basically on the strength and power of Nigerians to vote him as President.

He said: “All of a sudden PDP gets up from nowhere and begins to praise Buhari.

I say, ‘What a time to be alive.’ ‘Oh, Buhari is an honest man.’ I said, ‘Wait a minute, these are people who have always told Nigerians that Buhari’s integrity is fake; that Buhari is not an honest man.’

“Now, you wake up one morning and you are praising Buhari, because of politics, because you think in your own estimation that the policy in place is designed to curtail or to affect or harm your opponent. In that regard, they are cutting their nose to spite their faces

Elections: What to look out for in candidates – Oyedepo.

Photo credit: Punchng

The founder of Living Faith Church also known as Winners’ Chapel, Bishop David Oyedepo, has urged worshippers to vote wisely in the Saturday presidential election.

The renowned bishop said he is for the peace and stability of Nigeria.

Speaking during a sermon on Sunday at the Winners Chapel, the cleric also said Nigeria is not an entity or property but a people who are not for sale.

Oyedepo said, “I am for the peace and stability of Nigeria, Nigeria is not for sale. We are not an entity or property, we’re a people and we are not for sale.

Photo credit: Google

Addressing the things to look out for in a candidate, he said, “You do not need to be a billionaire to be a president, you need capacity, you need character and we have them in every part of the country, everyone is free to join a party, but if you do not join the wellbeing of this nation, you are in problem. It will take an emergency intervention to revive this nation in gross distress. This week is decisive, so vote wisely. Vote for a leader with capacity and character.”

In A Special Video Message To Sway Voters For Tinubu, Buhari Vows To End Current Hardship.

Photo credit: Leadership News

President Muhammadu Buhari, Sunday, sent a message to Nigerians from Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, saying he was fully aware of hardship some policies of government, “which are meant to bring overall improvement to the country” had caused and appealed for further patience as the government takes appropriate measures to ease them.

In a special video recording to shore up support for Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the upcoming elections a few days ahead, the President in a statement by presidential spokesman, Garba Shehu, thanked Nigerians for electing him to be President for two terms, and urged them to vote for Tinubu because “he is reliable and I know he will build on our achievements.”

FAKE NEWS ALERT: I didn’t author social media post endorsing Tinubu, says Soyinka.

Photo credit: The Cable

Wole Soyinka, playwright and Nobel laureate, says the viral social media post which claimed he endorsed Bola Tinubu, presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), is not from him.

The social media post also claimed the playwright called former President Olusegun Obasanjo a liar and Atiku Abubakar, the former vice-president, a corrupt politician.

“Quote me anywhere, Nigerians don’t need the likes of Atiku and Obasanjo to lead them again. We have tasted the two: Atiku is corrupt and Obasanjo is a liar. Both of them are greedy and self-centered,” the social media post read in part.

“Anybody, any cabal, any Viju milk activist, attempting to humiliate Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must have me to contend with. An average PDP man is angry with Asiwaju because he brought them to their knees.

