Today’s Headline: Femi Gbajabiamila Presents New Set Of Ministerial List To Senate; Subsidy Palliatives: Tinubu Needs Time To Fix Nigeria – Ben Nwoye

Gbajamiabila presents new set of ministerial list to Senate

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The Chief of Staff to the President and the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajamiabila, has presented the new batch of ministerial list to the Senate.

The Rules of the chamber were suspended at 3:15 pm to allow for the Chief of Staff to enter the hallowed Red Chamber.

Gbajamiabila had last Thursday presented the list of 28-man ministerial nominees to the Senate President, GodsWill Akpabio.

Prominent Nigerians who made the list are the immediate past Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, and his colleague from Kaduna, Nasir El-Rufai, and former Ebonyi Governor, David Umahi.

The Senate is currently screening the first batch of ministerial nominees, a process that started on Monday

Subsidy palliatives: Tinubu needs time to fix Nigeria – Ex-APC Chairman, Nwoye

Photo Credit: Dailypost

Ben Nwoye, a former Chairman of the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Enugu State, has assured Nigerians that President Bola Tinubu will not take them for granted.

This was as he urged Nigerians to give Tinubu time to fix the hardships in Nigeria.

He spoke during a chat with the Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on the planned palliative programmes and initiatives cutting across the sectors and human endeavours in the country.

Ministerial Screening: Frank Condemns ‘Bow & Go’ Practice By Senate

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

LAGOS – Former Deputy National Publicity Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, on Tuesday, condemned the ‘bow, ‘go ministerial screening exercise by the Senate.

Frank also said that President Bola Tinubu’s administration lacks the capacity to fight corruption and criminality in the country.

The former APC chieftain who made this assertion in a statement in Abuja strongly condemned the ongoing “charade” termed ministerial screening by the Godswill Akpabio-led 10th Senate.

He described the appointment of Mr. Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities as another waste of time as it only signals the impending serial witch-hunt of opposition party members.

Frank said: “The recent appointment of Jim Obazee as a Special Investigator to probe the activities is another waste of time as it only beckons serial witch-hunting of opposition members.

“It is clear that there is no credibility, zeal or reputation from the ruling party to fight corruption but rather an opportunity for looters and criminals to have a field day again.

Subsidy: Organized Labour Stages Peaceful Protest In Kano

Photo Credit: Independent Nigeria

KANO – Organized Labour Union today, Wednesday, August 2, staged a peaceful protest in Kano against removal of fuel subsidy by the federal government

As early as 7:00am, members of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and the Trade Union Congress (TUC) had converged at the Kano State Library complex before marching to the Kano State Government House gate, where they demanded from the government to reinstate fuel subsidy.

The activist wired by issues of the moment sang

solidarity songs during the l1 kilometer long trek carried placards with various slogans that reads

“Stop the people’s enemy, stop the wicked policies. August 2nd is the date!”

“So, out of 200 Million, 133 Million people are poor. Yet, the rulers are imposing dog-eat-dog wicked economy. August 2nd we Move”

Three out of four Nigerian pupils unable to read, write -UNICEF

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Three-quarter of pupils in Nigerian primary schools lack adequate literacy and numeracy, according to a UNICEF assessment report.

The global agency’s Chief of Education in Nigeria, Saadhna Panday-Soobrayan, disclosed this on Wednesday, August 2, at the Foundational Literacy and Numeracy seminar in Maiduguri.

“Nigeria has a severe learning crisis with three out of four children being unable to read or to solve a simple math problem,” she said at the opening of the seminar, which drew participants from stakeholders in the Education Sector from Borno, Yobe, and Adamawa states.

“This not only hobbles children’s opportunity to learn higher order skills but is also fuelling the out-of-school problem through high levels of dropout,” Panday Soobrayan observed.

Photo Credit: Google

Nasu001 (

)