Today’s Headline: Femi Falana drags CBN to court over floating of Naira, 30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Falana drags CBN to court over floating of Naira

Human rights lawyer Femi Falana said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has been dragged to court over the floating of Naira currency.

Falana disclosed this while speaking in an interview on Channels Television on Friday.

Recall that the apex bank reportedly told Deposit Money Banks to freely float the naira against the dollar and other international currencies in June.

The policy was announced at a time when the naira traded between 730 and 755 to the dollar at the Investors and Exporters (I&E) window.

But, Falana described the decision of the CBN to float the naira as ‘illegal’ and being challenged in court.

He said, “There’s no provision for floating the naira. It’s illegal. You say, ‘The value of the naira will be determined by market forces.’ That is not there in the law,” he said.

30 die in Haiti gang attacks

Gang violence in Haiti’s capital of Port-au-Prince has left 30 residents dead and more than a dozen injured, a local human rights group said Thursday.

Houses in the city’s Carrefour-Feuilles neighborhood were set on fire in the attacks and two police officers also died, according to a provisional toll provided to AFP by the National Human Rights Defense Network.

The neighborhood is a strategic area for the gangs, which control about 80 percent of Haiti’s capital.

Violent crimes including kidnappings for ransom, carjackings, rapes and armed thefts are common.

One resident, Dominique Charles, told AFP she had lost her mother, stepfather, 18-year-old son, two sisters and a brother.

“The assailants attacked our house with Molotov cocktails. I was able to escape but the other family members were not so lucky,” she said.

In recent days violence in the neighborhood has caused some 5,000 residents to flee, authorities said.

Replicate your achievements as gov in FCT, indigenes tell Wike

Indigenes of the Federal Capital Territory, FCT, have called on the former governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, to replicate his achievements in his state, as he takes over as FCT Minister.

The indigenes in a congratulatory message to Wike, said the former governor would make their dreams come true by repeating infrastructure development he bequeathed to Rivers State capital, Port-Harcourt, in Abuja.

In a statement issued under the aegis of Abuja Original Inhabitant Youth Empowerment Organisation, AOIYEO, the FCT natives expressed excitement over the appointment of Wike as Minister of FCT, expressing optimism that he would give the nation’s capital city a facelift.

In the statement signed by the President, Commandant Isaac David, the natives noted that the development of Abuja in all ramifications required somebody bold to maintain strict adherence to the master plan, restore normalcy in the area of security and strongly commit to nation building.

We’ll invade Niger if diplomacy fails — ECOWAS

ACCRA/NIAMEY — The Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, said yesterday in Accra, Ghana, that it will not hesitate to invade Niger Republic, if all efforts to reverse the coup in the country fail.

This came as the German government said it is in support of sanctions imposed on the military junta in the country by the European Union, EU.

It will be recalled that ECOWAS Heads of State and Government had at its second extraordinary summit in Abuja last week, activated its standing force should the junta in Niger refuse to restore to power ousted president of the country, Mohamed Bazoum.

The threat came as defence chiefs of member states met in the Ghanaian capital to strategise on the next line of action on Niger and discuss details of the standby force. The meeting continues today.

“Let no one be in doubt that if everything else fails, the valiant forces of West Africa…are ready to answer to the call of duty.

“By all means available, constitutional order will be restored in the country,” ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musah, said.

