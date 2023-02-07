Today’s Headline: Fashola to CBN: review naira redesign policy, Earthquake: All Nigerian players in Turkey safe —NFF

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Fashola to CBN: review naira redesign policy, Earthquake: All Nigerian players in Turkey safe —NFF

Fashola to CBN: review naira redesign policy

Minister of Works and Housing Babatunde Fashola, yesterday joined in the calls on the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to review its policy on naira redesign.

Fashola, who was featured on Channels Television, Politics Today, said that the policy was causing unintended hardship to Nigerians.

He said that it was the responsibility of the CBN to go back to its drawing board for a second look and come up with better ways of ameliorating the pains.

The minister emphasised that the All Progressives Congress (APC) Presidential candidate, Bola Tinubu, was the first to speak up against the policy before others found their voices.

He added that he had had several reasons as a public servant to review himself.

Earthquake: All Nigerian players in Turkey safe —NFF

The Nigerian Football Federation has said all Nigerian players in Turkey are safe, following the devastating earthquake that rocked the southern Turkish city of Kahramanmaras on Monday.

The NFF made this known in an Instagram post on Monday evening, just as the football body expressed sadness over the incident and condoled with the victims.

“The Nigeria Football Federation is sad about the unfortunate earthquake in Kahramanmaras city of Turkey. NFF President, Alh. Ibrahim Gusau has reached out to Nigerian players based in Turkey and they have all confirmed that they are fine. We pray the souls of the departed rest in peace even as we commiserate with the people of Turkey at this time,” the NFF said.

The PUNCH had earlier reported that a Ghanaian football player, Christian Atsu, was among those still trapped under the rubble after a 7.7 magnitude earthquake rocked Gaziantep in southern Turkey.

The former Chelsea and Newcastle star joined Turkey club Hataysport last summer.

Along with Atsu, the Sporting Director of Hatayspor, Taner Savut, also remains missing under rubble at their respective homes.

According to Aljazeera, the initial quake was followed by a series of aftershocks and then a 7.5-magnitude quake in the afternoon which drove the death toll to over 2,000 people with dozens of buildings destroyed.

3 days To Go : Cash Crunch Worsens, Banks Defy CBN On N20,000 OTC Payment

The cash crunch in the country worsened yesterday barely three days to the February 10 extended deadline for cash swap, as mammoth crowds continued to swamp banking halls and automated teller machines (ATMs) seeking to withdraw the new Naira notes.

This is as banks failed to comply with the Central Bank of Nigeria’s (CBN’s) directive allowing customers to withdraw N20,000 over the counter (OTC).

LEADERSHIP’s checks revealee that banks were still restricting cash payment to customers in the banking halls and only paying out through ATMs as of yesterday.

Further findings reveal that many banks have been profiteering from the crisis by programming their ATMs to allow only N1,000 per withdrawal for other banks’ ATM cards so they can apply the N35 charges after the third withdrawal.

Our correspondents who visited banks in Lagos, the hub of banking services, and Ogun state yesterday disclosed that banks pegged daily disbursement to a customer per day to between N5,000 and N10,000 depending on the bank, the location and available cash.

Lagos man kills brother during fight over N1,000

A man, Ibrahim Dauda, has allegedly killed his brother, Tunde, during a fight over N1,000 at their residence on Amusa Street, off Community Road, in the Obadore area of Igando, Lagos State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Ibrahim and Tunde were at home when an argument bordering on N1,000 ensued between them.

Our correspondent learnt that the argument degenerated and the brothers were said to be engaging in fisticuffs when Ibrahim ran into the house and reached for an iron rod.

On returning, Ibrahim reportedly used the rod to hit Tunde’s forehead and the impact of the attack caused the 27-year-old to lose consciousness while he fell.

The source said, “The incident happened on Sunday, January 29, 2023. Both of them were fighting over N1, 000 and in the process, one of the brothers (Ibrahim) used an iron rod to hit his brother (Tunde) on his forehead.A source, while speaking with our correspondent, said in a bid to rescue Tunde, people rushed him to the Igando General Hospital, adding that one of the doctors on duty confirmed him dead.

