Today’s Headline: Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ Holiday Allowance; Stop Inciting Coup, Our Democracy Redeemable – Shehu Sani Warns Nigerians

Ex-Federal Lawmakers Back Akpabio Over Senators’ ‘Holiday Allowance

Some former members of the National Assembly under the aegis of The Initiatives, have thrown their weight behind Senate President Godswill Akpabio amid the criticism trailing his comment on senators’ “holiday enjoyment” allowance.

Akpabio was heavily criticised after telling his colleagues on live television that money had been sent to them to “enjoy” their holiday. He made the statement before the Senate adjourned to September 26 for annual recess.

Stop inciting coup, our democracy redeemable – Shehu Sani warns Nigerians

Amid alleged calls for a coup in the country, a former lawmaker, Senator Shehu Sani, believes Nigeria’s democracy is redeemable.

DAILY POST recalls that the Defence Headquarters (DHQ) recently insisted that the military is happy and there were no plans for a coup in Nigeria.

Speaking on Friday, the DHQ Director, Defence Information, Tukur Gusau, frowned at reports claiming there were welfare issues within the armed forces of Nigeria, adding that the report in circulation was calling on the military to interfere in the democracy of the country.

However, in a post on his social media platform on Monday, Sani urged countrymen advocating, soliciting or inciting a coup in the country to stop.

Also a social critic, he noted that the struggle for a just, equitable and more prosperous society could still be won within the context of democracy.

I Didn’t Reject El-Rufai’s Ministerial Nomination- Gov Uba Sani

The Kaduna State Governor, Senator Uba Sani, has denied rejecting his predecessor, Nasir El-rufai’s ministerial nomination.

DAILY POST recalls that El-Rufai’s nomination was stepped down during screening following an incomplete security check. A few days after, El-Rufai rejected the offer but nominated a replacement.

However, a statement by Muhammad Lawal Shehu, the spokesman for the governor, clarified that the reports were inaccurate and aimed at creating unnecessary tension between Uba Sani and El-Rufai.

Attacks On Ganduje Cost Kwankwaso Ministrial Slot, Says APC Spokesman

The ruling All Progressives Congress has stated that the persistent attacks on the legacy of the party’s National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje, in Kano State may have cost the presidential candidate of New Nigerian People’s Party, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, a position in the cabinet of President Bola Tinubu.

Prior to the unveiling of Tinubu’s ministerial nominees, there were suggestions that Kwankwaso might get a position in Tinubu’s government, given the fraternity between the duo after the presidential election.

