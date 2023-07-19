Today’s Headline: Enugu Guber: We Have No Witness – INEC Tells Tribunal; Peter Obi Inspires Me – Atiku Celebrates Obi on His 62nd birthday

‘We have no witness’ – INEC tells Tribunal

The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, on Wednesday, failed to present any witness to defend the election that produced Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State.

DAILY POST reports that the candidate of the Labour Party, LP, Chijioke Edeoga, who is challenging Mbah’s victory, closed his case on Sunday.

The matter was then adjourned to yesterday, Tuesday, for the INEC to open its defense. The case was again adjourned at the instance of INEC when it could not produce any witness.

However, when the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal sitting in Enugu resumed its proceedings on Wednesday, the commission could not also produce any witness.

INEC through its team of lawyers led by Humphrey Okoli told the court that the commission had decided not to bring any witness.

Okoli said: “The first respondent (INEC) is mandated to open the case. My Lord, after a thorough review of the case, we have decided not to bring in any witness”

Peter Obi inspires me, distinguished leader – Atiku celebrates LP presidential candidate on 62nd birthday

Former Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, on Wednesday said his counterpart from the Labour Party, LP, Peter Obi inspires him.

Atiku said Obi’s dedication to service and growth over the years inspires him.

The former Vice President made the remark while felicitating Obi on his 62nd birthday.Tweeting, Atiku described Obi as a distinguished and respected leader and former governor.

According to Atiku: “Happy 62nd birthday to @PeterObi, a respected leader and distinguished former governor of Anambra state and presidential candidate of the Labour Party. Your dedication to service and growth continues to inspire.

“As you add another year today, I, on behalf of my family and team wish you many more years in good health and vitality. -AA”

Obi, who was a member of PDP, had defected to LP prior to the 2023 presidential election.

Prior to his defection, Obi was tipped to emerge as Atiku’s running mate in the last presidential election

Subsidy removal: Widen scope in discussions with labour – Aremu urges FG

The Director-General, Michael Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies, Ilorin, Mr Issa Aremu, has urged the Federal Government to expand the scope of its negotiations in the aftermath of fuel subsidy removal.

Aremu urged the government to include employers of labour in the ongoing discussions with organised labour on the needed actions following the subsidy removal.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Tuesday in Lagos, on the sideline of an event organised as part of activities of Mandela Day celebration.

He gave the advice in an interview with the Agency of Nigeria, NAN, on Tuesday in Lagos, on the sideline of an event organised as part of activities of Mandela Day celebration.

Aremu said that the measure would ensure transparency in managing inevitable policy reforms without imposing shock therapy on Nigerians and worsening poverty.

According to him, all other issues must be brought to the table.

“However, as we agree on that, the government must engage people, also mitigate the impact of the crisis facing the country, because any transition policy initiative has its benefits and costs.

Wike’s Diatribe On NDDC Unacceptable — Oil Producing Community.

The immediate past governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike’s description of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) as “a cash cow” has elicited condemnations from some quarters.

Wike had on Monday during the flag of 50.1km of the Port Harcourt ring road described the commission as a cash cow and urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to reorganize the place for productivity.

Reacting to the statement, Comrade Joseph Ambakederimo, Chairman, Board of Trustees,Community Development Committees of Niger Delta Oil and Gas Producing Areas (CDC) and Mr. Augustine Iyamu, Head of Secretariat, said the statement was unbecoming of a former governor and a Niger Delta son.

“The statement made by ex- Governor Wike is misplaced and can be referred to as careless talk from an individual who wants to use the bashing of the NDDC to score cheap political mileage and worm his way into the heart of President Bola Tinubu for political patronage.

“It will be disingenuous for anyone for that matter to make unsubstantiated claims and smear the leadership that is trying hard to make a difference to develop a pathway for the infrastructure development of the region even with the meagre resources that are available at its disposal.

