Today’s Headline: Enugu Guber: INEC Asks Tribunal To Rely On Labour Party Evidence; In Inaugural At AU, Tinubu Affirms Africa’s Unity Strength

Enugu guber: INEC asks tribunal to rely on Labour Party evidence ﻿

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), yesterday, failed to present some of the Biometric Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) used for Owoh and Ugbawka areas in Nkanu East Local Government Area to the Enugu State Governorship Election Petition Tribunal contrary to what was contained in the subpoena issued by the Tribunal on Saturday.

The commission, however, asked the Tribunal to rely on the certified true copies of documents downloaded from its INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) and tendered by the candidate of the Labour Party (LP) to decide on the issue of alleged over-voting said to have taken place in Nkanu East Local Government Area during the March 18 governorship elections in the state.

Edeoga, who closed his case at the tribunal yesterday, had petitioned the chairman of INEC, accusing the state Resident Electoral Commissioner, Dr. Chukwuemeka Chukwu, of refusing to heed entreaties to allow a forensic examination of the BVAS machines, in disregard to a lawfully issued subpoena.

Tinubu Affirms Africa’s Unity, Strength

President Bola Tinubu at his maiden appearance at the African Union’s mid-year meeting in Nairobi, Kenya on Sunday spoke glowingly about the continent and affirmed Africa’s unity and strength.

He also strongly rejected the notion of a new scramble for Africa warning that past plundering and exploitation of the continent should remain in the past and never be repeated.

Speaking at the Fifth Mid-Year Coordination Meeting (5thMYCM) of the African Union (AU), the Regional Economic Communities (RECs), the Regional Mechanisms (RMs), and the African Union Member-States, the President announced plans to strengthen the ECOWAS Standby Force to deter coups and combat terrorism in the sub-region.

President Tinubu, in his capacity as the Chairperson of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, highlighted the progress made by ECOWAS in various sectors of its integration process, including trade, free movement of persons, investment promotion, infrastructure development, and security.

In his statement entitled “Address on Status of Regional Integration in ECOWAS,” he emphasized the need for Africa to overcome its challenges and work towards a prosperous future, focusing on inclusive growth, good governance, and leveraging the opportunities provided by the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA).

FG will spend N4bn on roads in Ekiti, says Bamidele

The Senate Leader, Opeyemi Bamidele, has disclosed that Ekiti State will get N4bn for construction of major roads in the supplementary budget passed last week by the National Assembly.

According to him, federal allocation was an extension of Governor Biodun Oyebanji’s drive for infrastructure development in Ekiti State.

Bamidele said that Ekiti State would benefit immensely from the amended supplementary budget passed and approved for President Bola Tinubu to be able to provide palliatives to cushion the effects of the fuel subsidy removal and address other nation’s economic challenges.

The federal lawmaker spoke at Ikogosi, Ekiti on Saturday after a service held at the First Baptist Church to commemorate the 90th birthday of Ekiti State governor’s father, Pa Ezekiel Oyebanji, who he said inculcated good deeds in his children.

Photo credit" The Sun

