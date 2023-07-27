Today’s Headline: El-Rufai, Wike, Oyetola, Alake, Fagbemi Make Ministers List; APC Crisis Deepen As Lukman Resigns, Blames Tinubu

El-Rufai, Wike, Oyetola, Alake, Fagbemi make ministers list

Photo Credit: The Nation

Former Kaduna State Governor Nasiru El-Rufai, his Rivers State counterpart Nyesom Wike and eminent medical scholar Ali Pate are on the list of ministerial nominees forwarded to the Senate by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it was learnt this morning.

Also nominated for cabinet positions are legal luminary Lateef Fagbemi (SAN); an economist Olawale Edun, banker Adebayo Adelabu, former Osun State Governor Adegboyega Oyetola, All Progressives Congress (APC) Women Leader Mrs. Betta Edu, Senator Ben Ayade and eminent journalist Dele Alake, who is currently the Special Adviser on Media, Strategy and Special Duties.

Photo Credit: Google

A Senate source said the President forwarded the list to Senate President Godswill Akpabio this morning, in line with the constitutional provision that the list should get to the National Assembly within 60 days after the presidential inauguration.

APC crisis deepens as Lukman resigns, blames Tinubu

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The National Vice Chairman of the All Progressives Congress for North-West, Mallam Salihu Lukman, has officially resigned from his position in the APC National Working Committee.

Lukman submitted his resignation letter on Wednesday to the acting National Chairman of the party, Senator Abubakar Kyari.

Lukman’s resignation came one week after the resignation of Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Iyiola Omisore, as the APC National Chairman and National Secretary, respectively.

In the copy of the letter seen by our correspondent, Lukman wrote, “Your Excellency, I hereby kindly resign my position as National Vice Chairman, North-West of our great party, the All Progressives Congress. My resignation is with immediate effect, which becomes necessary given my conviction that the atmosphere in the party is completely at variance with the founding vision of forming a progressive party.

“Rather than remaining in the leadership of the party and become a source of distraction for leaders and especially for the young government of President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, it is better to excuse myself and take time off from politics.”

The Kaduna politician, however, said he retained his membership of the party “in the hope that our leaders, especially President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, will retract from acts that will be unjust and illegal, which is crucial to any claim of being democratic or progressive whether as politicians or as patriotic Nigerians.”

Lukman applauded former Kaduna State governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, for nominating and standing by him throughout his tenure.

Makinde Swears in New SSG, HoS, 16 Commissioners

Photo Credit: Thisday Live

Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, yesterday, sworn in newly confirmed 16 commissioners and the new Secretary to the Government of the State (SSG), Prof. Kudirat Adeyemo.

The governor also swore in the acting Head of Service(HoS), Mrs. Olubunmi Oni, into substantive position as HoS Oyo state.

Similarly, Governor Makinde swore in 13 newly promoted Permanent Secretaries of Ministries in the state’s civil service as well as the newly appointed Accountant General of Oyo State; Mrs. Kikelomo Adegoke.

Makinde, after administering the oath of office and allegiance to the new appointees Ibadan, expressed confidence in their selection and capacity to bring their wealth of professional experiences to bear on governance.

Stealing the people dry through cash transfers

Photo Credit: Punch paper

It is not the best of times for Nigerian leaders. As expected, May’s impulsive removal of the government’s subsidy on petrol has generated a multiplier effect that has made the already compounded livelihood of Nigerians even more complex.

Penultimate Tuesday, Nigerians woke up to find petrol, which sold for N557 before they went to bed, had risen by N60 to N617! For sure, an anticipated corollary of subjecting an international product to the vagaries of market forces, it, however, shocked the people.

The chief reason for the difficulty in dealing with the subsidy removal is that Nigerians are so used to cheap petrol that President Bola Tinubu’s pronouncement at his swearing-in 58 days ago ruptured the people’s reality. It is like weaning a five-year-old off his mother’s breast. The mother will ultimately achieve her mission, but she must prepare to tend to the child’s tantrums, and for no fault of his, if we were honest. A country is responsible for the total well-being of its people.

But Nigerians’ relationship with petrol is even more serious. The country and its people literally live on this product. The government argues, understandably, that the subsidy removal is now inevitable, yet petrol is central to the people’s livelihood that adding one kobo to the pump price reverberates all over. With the legendary erratic electricity supply, nearly all small and medium scale businesses depend on petrol to run. So, expensive petrol means expensive business and, invariably, exorbitant products or services. And when a government pulls the plug in the off-the-cuff manner of May 29, there can only be chaos, economic and otherwise.

This is what Nigeria is dealing with currently. Last week, inflation was at 22.79 per cent. That manifests in the prices of goods and services. Educational institutions, including government-owned unity schools, are increasing fees, which is another clear source of anxiety for parents.

The Monetary Policy Committee of the Central Bank of Nigeria has increased the benchmark interest rate to 18.75 per cent to control inflation. Time will reveal the effectiveness of this step, but things are difficult for people.

Nasu001 (

)