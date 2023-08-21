Today’s Headline: ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s Transition Plan, Falana Demands Bawa’s Release

ECOWAS Rejects Niger Junta’s Transition Plan

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has rejected Niger junta’s three-year power transition plan.

ECOWAS Commissioner for Political Affairs, Peace and Security, Abdel-Fatau Musa stated this during an interview with the BBC on Sunday.

Daily Trust reports that General Abdourahamane Tchiani, leader of the Niger junta, had said in a televised broadcast on Saturday night that the army will hand over power to the civilian government within the next three years.

Falana Demands Bawa’s Release

Humans rights lawyer, Femi Falana SAN at the weekend demanded for the release of former Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Abdulrasheed Bawa, having spent 67 days in the detention of DSS without any charges and trial.

According to Falana, Bawa’s remand order has since expired.

He said Bawa’s detention is against the provisions of section 493 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act(ACJA) 2015, or section 35 of the Constitution of Nigeria to authorise the detention of a criminal suspect for 67 days without trial. Under the Act, the cumulative lifespan of a remand order is 56 days.

Expect More Bandits In Nigeria If Niger Is Attacked-Ahmad

National Missioner, Ansar-ud-Deen Society, Abdurrahman Ahmad, led a delegation of Islamic scholars from Nigeria to meet the Niger junta leader, General Abdourahamane Tchiani, as part of the efforts to peacefully resolve the efforts to restore President Mohamed Bazoum who was toppled on July 26, 2023.

The Economic of West African States (ECOWAS), led by Nigeria’s President Bola Tinubu, had threatened to remove the junta by military force if diplomatic options failed. As part of the diplomatic options, Tinubu had raised a team of eminent Nigerians, led by a former Head of State, Gen Abdulsalami Abubakar, to meet and negotiate with the coup leaders in Niamey, but the coup leaders failed to meet with them even after they had arrived the country.

Shagari Joins APC

The only surviving member of the old People’s Democratic Party PDP in Sokoto state and former Minister of water resources, Barrister Mukhtar Shehu Shagari has formerly dumped the party for All progressives Congress APC.

Shagari who was a former Minister of water resources in the administration of former president Olusegun Obasanjo formerly received APC membership card from the hands of the party secretary Abubakar Yabo in company other state APC executives.

