Today’s Headline: Don’t Waste Resources On Niger’s Crisis–PRP, Prigozhin made serious mistakes–Putin

Prigozhin made serious mistakes–Putin

Photo Credit: Daily Post Nigeria

Russian President Vladimir Putin has indirectly confirmed the death of the Wagner mercenary chief Yevgeny Prigozhin, the day after the crash of a jet which authorities said he was travelling on.

In an apparent tribute to his former close confidante – whose fighters played a crucial combat role in Ukraine – Putin called Prigozhin a “talented man,” adding that he made serious mistakes in his life, Russian news agencies reported.

“He was a man of a complicated fate. He made some serious mistakes in his life, but he also achieved the needed results – both for himself and, when I asked him to, for the common cause,” Putin added.

Photo Credit: Google

Don’t Waste Resources On Niger’s Crisis, PRP Tells Tinubu

Photo Credit: Leadership

The Peoples Redemption Party (PRP) has criticised Nigeria’s involvement in the planned military intervention in the Niger Republic’s impasse.

The national legal adviser of the PRP, Prof Mahmood Aliyu, addressed journalists on the state of the nation in Ilorin, Kwara State, on Friday.

He noted that Nigeria has a myriad of challenges bedevilling it which needed urgent attention rather than wasting resources on foreign mission.

He, however, welcomed the involvement of ECOWAS in resolving the Niger Republic’s crisis, adding that the development should not be a priority of Nigeria as a country.

We Have Not Declared War On Nigerians–Touray

The President of the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS), Omar Touray, says the regional organisation has not declared war on the people of Niger Republic nor is there any plan to invade the country.

Touray, who made the assertion on Friday while addressing journalists in Abuja, was unequivocal that use of military force is not being used in the coup-hit West African nation.

The ECOWAS president however noted that scales of sanctions had been activated, including legitimate force.

I’ll unlock economic potentials of Nigeria – Bagudu

Photo Credit: Vanguard paper

The newly inaugurated Minister of Budget and Economic Planning, Sen. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu says he will leverage on the Ministry, its parastatals, agencies, and partners to unlock the economic potential of the country.

He dropped the hint in his address delivered on the resumption ceremony organised by the ministry in Abuja.

Recall that the Minister is among the 45 newly appointed ministers inaugurated by President Bola Tinubu on Monday.

