Today’s Headline: Don’t Allow President, Govs Intimidate You – Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi To Nigerians; Niger: Why Putin Called Me — Mali’s Military Leader, Goita

Don’t allow president, govs intimidate you – Ex-Kano Emir Sanusi to Nigerians

Former Emir of Kano, Khalifa Muhammadu Sanusi II has said Nigerians should not allow themselves to be intimated by a president or state governors.

Sanusi, who is the Head of the Tijaniyya sect, said Nigerians are not subordinate human beings because they opt to ignore politics.

In a statement he issued, the former Central Bank Governor said Nigerians would have no country to call their own if they fail to break away from the shackles of the political leaders.

According to Sanusi: “We cannot be intimidated by somebody because you are a president or you are a governor and we cannot tell you that you are wrong.

“We have chosen different parts. If I had gone into politics, at least given the people that have access to be president in Nigeria, I could have become president or I could be governor.

“That I choose not to go into politics does not mean I’m a subordinate human being. This is what we all have to learn as Nigerians. We take too much rubbish, and we are all too afraid in our comfort zones.

Why Putin Called Me—Goita

Mali’s military leader Assimi Goita said on Tuesday that he had spoken on the phone to Russian President Vladimir Putin about the situation in Niger, where a junta seized power in a coup last month.

Putin “stressed the importance of a peaceful resolution of the situation for a more stable Sahel,” Goita said on social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter.

Western powers fear that Niger could go the same way as neighbouring Mali, whose leaders hired mercenaries from Russia’s Wagner group to help them fight an insurgency after they overthrew the democratic government three years ago and kicked out French troops.

Putin has called for a return to constitutional order in Niger, while Wagner chief Yevgeny Prigozhin welcomed the coup.

Support for Russia has appeared to surge in Niger since the July 26 coup, with junta supporters waving Russian flags at several rallies.

Tinubu Is Making Changes–Issa-Onilu

A former National Director of Publicity for the All Progressives Congress (APC), Lanre Issa-Onilu, has said Ministers screened and confirmed by the senate will be inaugurated soon.

He also claimed President Bola Tinubu is tinkering with the current ministerial structure before inaugurating his cabinet.

Speaking on Sunrise Daily, a Channels Television programme on Wednesday, Issa-Onilu said: “What we should ask is we need to ensure that we lay a solid foundation even for the cabinet to come in and take off,” he said.

No federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees — FG

The Federal Government has insisted that no federal university is allowed to charge tuition fees in the country.

The Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Education, Mr David Adejo said this at a public hearing by the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on student loans in Abuja on Tuesday.

Adejo said that the recent increase in charges by federal universities in the country was unfortunate.

“What they collect is charges to cover the cost of accommodation, ICT, and power, among others. It is the Governing Councils of the Universities that have the power to approve such charges for them.

“The only university that increased charges after the signing of the student loans act is the University of Lagos.

“They came to the Ministry with a proposal to increase their charges because all Governing Councils were dissolved and we gave them approval.

“Immediately that was done, there was a resolution from the House stopping the increase in fees and the President also gave a directive stopping any increase in fees and that is where it is, even though several others have brought their proposal,” he said.

Dino Melaye pledge justice for sacked Kogi workers

The governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party in the November 11, 2023 Kogi State governorship election, Senator Dino Melaye, has promised to review cases of sacked workers in the state in the past seven years if elected as governor.

Melaye made the promise in Lokoja on Tuesday when some of the affected workers visited him.

“When, by the grace of God, your will and the will of all our people, I am elected and sworn into office as your governor, I will revisit your cases and ensure that you get justice,” Melaye told the representatives of the sacked workers.

“The administration that I will lead, by the grace of God, will wear a human face. We are coming to work for the people, and in doing that, all the victims of the maladministration of the past seven years will get justice where they have been inhumanly treated.

“I’m aware of people who lost their lives and yet their families were not compensated; lecturers in our higher institutions that were summarily dismissed; staff in the state or local government employments that were relieved of their employment just because money was sent into their bank accounts by relatives or withdrawals were made from their salaries accounts outside of Kogi State. I assure you that you will get justice,” he said.

