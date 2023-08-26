Today’s Headline: Challenges I Faced On My Way To Stardom — Juliet Ibrahim; Naira Ends Week On Negative Note

Challenges I faced on my way to stardom — Juliet Ibrahim

Ghanaian actress Juliet Ibrahim went down memory lane during the week, recalling the many obstacles she encountered on her way to stardom.

According to the half-cast actress, cultural differences and competitive nature of the movie industry posed serious challenges to her during the early days of acting career.

The naira depreciated against the dollar on Friday as it exchanged at N778.42 at the Investors and Exporters window.

Naira ends week on negative note

The naira lost by 0.87 per cent compared to the N771.69 it exchanged for the dollar on Thursday.

The open indicative rate closed at N773.29 to the dollar on Friday.

A spot exchange rate of N799.90 to the dollar was the highest rate recorded within the day’s trading before it settled at N778.42.

The naira sold for as low as N700 to the dollar within the day’s trading.

It’s Wrong To Be Minister While Serving, NYSC Tells Musawa

The Director, Press and Public Relations of the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), Eddy Megwa, has said that the Minister of Arts and Culture, Mrs Hannatu Musawa, who is currently doing her one-year youth service is occupying the ministerial position in breach of the NYSC Act.

Speaking with our reporter over the phone, Megwa confirmed that the minister had been serving for the past eight months in the FCT.

He explained that it was against the NYSC Act for any corps member to pick up any government appointment until the one-year service was over.

He said Mrs Musawa was originally mobilised in 2001 for the youth service to Ebonyi State where she had her orientation programme but later relocated to Kaduna State to continue the programme.

No Basis To Wage War On Niger, PRP Tells Tinubu

Redemption Party, PRP, Prof Mahmood Muhibeedeen Aliyu, has said that the deci­sion of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on the war against Niger is needless, especially at a time like this when the country has enough security challenges.

Professor Aliyu argued that even if the regional body, ECOWAS, insists on warring with Niger, a West African neighbour over the unceremo­nious ouster of a democratical­ly elected president in a coup de tat, Nigeria has no basis to wage a war on the francophone neighbour.

