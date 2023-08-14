Today’s Headline: Bayelsa Govt Urge Calm Over Opu-Nembe Security Breach; Abbas Condemn Zaria Killings, Demands Immediate Probe

Bayelsa Govt Urges Calm Over Opu-Nembe Security Breach

Bayelsa State government has appealed to the people of the state to remain calm over last Saturday’s “unfortunate security situation” in Opu-Nembe (Bassambiri).

The state government said the incident created a “serious sense of insecurity, panic and fear among the people of the community.”

In a statement issued yesterday by the commissioner for information, orientation and strategy, Ayibaina Duba, the state government said, “There is the suspicion that the attack on the community is not unconnected with the upcoming November 11, 2023, gubernatorial elections in the state and the crude desire of some unpopular politicians to impose their will on the voters of the area.

“The state government wishes to enjoin the people of Bassambiri in Nembe local government area and indeed all residents of the state to remain calm as government will continue to work with the police and its sister agencies to ensure that the perpetrators of this dastardly act are brought to book.

Abbas Condemns Zaria Killings, Demands Immediate Probe

The speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Tajudeen Abbas, has condemned the killing of two individuals at the Kofar Gayan area of Zaria during an attack by suspected bandits Saturday night.

The suspected bandits, who invaded the area, were reported to have shot sporadically, killing two persons, while they made unsuccessful attempts to kidnap several others.

The speaker said the killings, coming just over 24 hours after the death of several individuals in the collapse of parts of the Zaria Central Mosque, were most unfortunate, barbaric and abhorrent.

Expressing disgust at the killings of the two innocent people, Speaker Abbas noted with concern the recurring attacks in parts of Zaria and environs in the past few years.

In a press statement by his special adviser on media and publicity, Musa Krishi, the speaker said the lives of Nigerians, wherever they are, should be protected, hence the need for the security agencies to up their game in the protection of Nigerians and their property.

Bayelsa needs selfless leadership, says LP candidate

The governorship candidate of the Labour Party in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri, says the state needs selfless leadership, adding that he has the capacity to govern the state and provide better leadership if he is elected in the November 11 poll.

He told journalists in Yenagoa that he was driven by the passion to frontally address the socio-economic challenges facing the people of the state.

Udengs, a former Commissioner for Youth Development, said, “Bayelsa State is in comatose. It is no longer about the party but the survival of the state. When we talk about issues in Bayelsa State, I have seen the nakedness of neglect of the institutions that should reach out to the people and that is why I said until we take the leadership, we will not get things done.

“My beloved state of Bayelsa is in dire need of selfless leadership, and having examined my trajectory as a student activist, taxpayer, youth leader, commissioner, and public servant, I decided to offer myself (for service) instead of complaining.

“As a young man, I have the strength and capacity to do the job of governance of Bayelsa better, and I will dismantle the obstacles to the development of Bayelsa.

“I am driven by the passion to transform the state of Bayelsa and make life more meaningful for the people whose level of poverty is alarming and glaring due to the neglect of governance by the political class.”

Shaibu manipulated youth council poll for selfish reasons, says Obaseki

There seems to be no end in sight in the conflict between Edo State Governor, Godwin Obaseki, and his deputy, Philip Shaibu, as the governor over the weekend accused the deputy of manipulating the election of the National Youth Council of Nigeria, Edo State Chapter, to install an Executive Council to advance his alleged selfish ambition of becoming Edo State Governor next year.

Obaseki, who was speaking during the celebration of International Youths Day with youths at the Youth House in Benin City, said he needed to apologise on behalf of his deputy.

Recall that the emergence of the immediate-past exco of the NYCN, Edo State chapter sparked controversy among youth groups in the state as various interest groups protested the imposition of persons on the organisation and its organs.

Obaseki had then disbanded the exco and called for fresh elections, to restore order and sanity to the council.

