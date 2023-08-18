Today’s Headline: BAT Begs NG To Bear Pains Caused By Subsidy Removal; Niger: ECOWAS Activates Standby Force

Tinubu Begs Nigerians To Bear Pains Caused By Subsidy Removal

ABUJA – President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday begged Nigerians to bear the pains caused by the removal of fuel subsidy on May 29.

Speaking in Abuja at the public presentation of the autobiography of elder statesman, Edwin Clark, President Tinubu, who said that hardship is but for a moment, add­ed that the hardship of today will give way to a better tomorrow.

Urging Nigerians to be patient with his government, Tinu­bu, who was represented at the occasion by the Sec­retary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, said the palliatives being rolled out by the Feder­al Government would soon cushion the effect of the hardship being felt by Nige­rians nationwide.

He said: “Solutions to the challenges of subsidy re­moval are being churned out daily but they are not imme­diate. The hardship is but for a moment. Palliatives have been rolled out and more are still being rolled out and there is hope that tomorrow will be better than today.”

Meanwhile former Head of State, Yakubu Gowon and ex-President Goodluck Jon­athan, the President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio; the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and governor of Bauchi State, Bala Mohammed, eulogised Clark at the book presenta­tion titled, ‘Brutally Frank’.

In his welcome address, Gowon, who was the chair­man of the occasion, praised the elder statesman, and narrated how he became the Minister of Information.

Niger: ECOWAS activates standby force

Ten out the 15-member Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) have gotten their their military’s buy-into in the efforts to restore democratic government in the Republic of Niger.

The Defence chiefs of the 10 countries yesterday expressed in Accra, Ghana, their readiness to participate in the Standby Force being activated by the sub-regional body should the need arise.

At their recent emergency summit in Abuja, ECOWAS Heads of Government directed the Defence Chiefs to activate the Standby Force.

The directive followed the forceful removal from office of President Mohamed Bazoum on July 26 in a putsch by the military led by Gen Abdourahamane Tchiani.

All member states, except those under military rule and Cape Verde, pledged to participate in the Standby Force, according to Reuters, an international news agency.

Court frees Emefiele of firearms charge as co-defendant’s absence stalls alleged N6.9b fraud suit

The Federal High Court sitting in Lagos, yesterday, struck out the illegal possession of firearms charge filed by the federal government against suspended Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Governor Godwin Emefiele.

Justice Nicholas Oweibo made the order following a request by the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) in the Ministry of Justice, Mohammed Abubakar, to withdraw the two-count charge brought against the defendant.

In his application, Abubakar, while relying on Section 108 of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act (ACJA) 2015, prayed the court to grant the request.

The defendant’s lead counsel, Joseph Daudu (SAN), had argued that the prosecution could not withdraw the charge unless the government obeyed the court’s July 25 order, granting Emefiele a N20 million bail.

However, the presiding judge, in his ruling, blamed the government for its disobedience, stating that the conduct of the prosecution showed that it doesn’t respect the rule of law.

He held: “Of what benefit will it be to keep the file in the court’s docket when the prosecution has shown disrespect to the court?

“To stop the embarrassment of the court and keep its integrity intact means to strike out this charge, which has simply been abandoned for a lack of diligent prosecution.

“Accordingly, this charge is hereby struck out for lack of diligent prosecution.”

BESIDES, the absence of Sa’adatu Ramalan-Yaro, a co-defendant to Emefiele, has stalled their arraignment for an alleged N6.9 billion fraud.

They were to appear before Justice Hamzat Muazu of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) High Court at Maitama, Abuja.

But at the resumed hearing, yesterday, where Emefiele mounted the defendant’s box, DPP Abubakar informed the court that Ramalan-Yaro “is indisposed, as she took ill this morning.”

He, consequently, asked for an adjournment to enable the prosecution to present both witnesses for arraignment.

Responding, Emefiele’s lawyer, Akinlolu Kehinde (SAN), sought a short date for arraignment.

He, thereafter, asked for an audience with his client, which was not opposed by the DPP.

While Ramalan-Yaro’s lawyer, Abdulhakeem Labi-lawal, agreed with Abubakar for an adjournment, he, however, informed the court of a pending bail application for his client.

After stating that the bail application would be taken after the defendant’s arraignment, the judge, subsequently, adjourned the suit till August 23, for further proceedings.

Bayelsa attack: Probe invasion of Nembe community, PDP chieftain urges FG

A chieftain of the Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP) and former Chief Whip of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, who represented the people of Nembe Constituency 1, Hon. Dr Jonathan R. Obuebite, has called on the Federal government and the Inspector General of Police, Kayode Egbetokun to probe the police involvement and other notable politicians on the recent attack on Nembe community.

Dr Obuebite while given an eyewitness account of the incident, disclosed that several people were injured, 2 persons lost their lives and properties destroyed.

He said every indication shows that the police team provided cover for thugs working with notable politicians who wants to take control of the community as their base to lunch mayhem on Nembe city and other communities because of the November 11th elections.

