Today’s Headline: Atiku Insists Declaration Of Tinubu As Pres Illegal, Wike Monitoring Judge For BAT

Atiku insists declaration of Tinubu as president illegal

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, in the February 25 presidential election, Atiku Abubakar, has insisted that the declaration of Bola Tinubu as Nigeria’s president is unlawful and unconstitutional.

He stressed that Tinubu must be removed from office to sanitise the country’s polity.

Atiku stated this in his final address to support his petition seeking nullification of Tinubu’s victory.

He maintained that Tinubu having personally admitted and as also confirmed by his witness that he forfeited $460,000 to the American government over the offence of narcotics trafficking and money laundering has no basis to contest for Nigeria’s Presidency.

Atiku dismissed the claim of Tinubu and his witness that he forfeited the $460,000 money in a civil court action.

The former Vice President argued that the definition and colour of “civil action” being given to the criminal forfeiture by Tinubu were of no moment and untenable because a United States of America Court acted on the indictment of Tinubu before imposing the forfeiture fine on him.

The final address endorsed by Atiku’s lead counsel, Chief Chris Uche, SAN, read in part.

Wike, Makinde Monitoring Judges for Tinubu’

As if justifying the claims that there are plans to compromise the judiciary, Phrank Shaibu, the Special Assistant on Public Communication to Atiku Abubakar has lambasted former Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike and Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State for constantly monitoring and spying on judges even as the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal winds down.

Last week, Atiku in a statement raised the alarm that there are plans to compromise the judiciary ahead of the judgement of the Presidential Election Petition Tribunal. The Presidency and the All Progressives Congress (APC) debunked the allegation by Atiku.

But in a statement yesterday, Shaibu said it was curious that Wike and Makinde both travelled to Plateau State to attend a memorial service hosted by the President of the Appeal Court, Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem, even though they were reportedly not invited.

Abbas to Meet Tinubu over Resident Doctors’ Planned Strike

The Speaker of the House of Representatives Hon. Abbas Tajudeen, has resolved to meet with President Bola Tinubu as part of efforts to avert the planned industrial action by the Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD).

The association had on July 5, 2023, after its Extraordinary National Executive Council, issued a two-week ultimatum to the federal government to implement all pending agreements or face industrial action by the resident doctors.

The resident doctors had embarked on a five-day warning strike between May 17 and 21, 2023, to press home their demands.

But the Speaker at an intervention meeting with members of the Union yesterday in Abuja appealed to them to shelve the strike.

Tinubu Expands HYPPADEC’s Catchment Areas to 10 States

President Bola Tinubu has expanded the catchment areas of the Hydro Power Producing Areas Development Commission (HYPPADEC) from six to 10 states.

Initially, the catchment areas of the commission were Niger, Kogi, Kwara, Benue and Kebbi and Plateau States, but the president has now included Taraba, Gombe, Kaduna and Nasarawa States.

The expansion of the states covered by the commission followed the signing of the 2023 Electricity bill into law by President Tinubu, an action that also rebranded HYPPADEC to

N-HYPPADEC.

The Managing Director of the organisation, Alhaji Abubakar Sadiq Yelwa, who disclosed this when he paid a courtesy visit to the Niger State Governor, Alhaji Mohammed Umaru Bago, at the Government House, Minna Tuesday, said the headquarters of the commission remains in the Niger State capital.

