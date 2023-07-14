Today’s Headline: Apostle Suleman Meant To Be killed During Attack – Suspect; LP Calls For Yakubu’s Sack, Demand Probe Of INEC Finances

Apostle Suleman meant to be killed during attack – Suspect

Police authorities, on Thursday, in Abuja paraded no fewer than 20 suspects arrested for offences including conspiracy, attempted murder, murder, kidnapping, armed robbery and possession of illicit drugs among others.

One of the suspects is 32-year-old Yusuf Isah who was arrested in connection with the October 2022 attack on the General Overseer of Omega Fire Ministries Worldwide, Apostle Johnson Suleman.

The suspect, in an interview with journalists, admitted that the attack on the cleric was meant to assassinate him.

Gunmen attacked the convoy of the cleric along the Benin-Auchi Road in Edo State and killed six persons, including three policemen.

Addressing journalists while parading the suspect and others in Abuja, the Force Public Relations Officer, Muyiwa Adejobi, said operatives of the Intelligence Rapid Team arrested Isah following an intensive investigation.

Isah told journalists that he and his gang members trailed the pastor to the point where he was attacked with five AK 47 riffles.

He said, “The attack on him (Suleman) was to assassinate him. I was not part of the discussion; Ilayasu and Labisca were the ones involved in the discussion.

LP calls for Yakubu’s sack, demands probe of INEC finances.

LABOUR Party (LP) has called for the immediate sack and prosecution of Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for supervising what it described as a terribly-flawed presidential election.

Director General of the Obi-Datti Presidential Campaign Council (PCC), Akin Osuntokun, at a media briefing, yesterday, called for forensic audit of the humongous funds allotted to INEC to prosecute the 2023 election, which he claimed turned out shambolic.

He said INEC’s excuse of technical glitches despite having received fat resources for a smooth conduct of the February 25 elections was totally unacceptable.

Osuntokun said the INEC boss must be made to account for the failure of his commission to carry out credible elections, which he noted had vandalized the nation’s electoral architecture.

He said Yakubu’s prosecution should be patterned after the Adamawa State Resident Electoral Commissioner, Hudu Yunisa-Ari, whose detention and continuing trial are related to his conduct during the state governorship elections.

Enough Is Enough, We Are Taking Nigeria Back,’ Tinubu Assures Women

In a statement on Thursday by the President’s spokesman, Dele Alake, Tinubu said “enough is enough, we are taking our country back”.

The President stated this at the State House when he received the audience of the All Progressives Congress (APC) women leaders from the 36 states and Abuja led by the APC National Woman Leader, Betta Edu.

Tinubu assured the women that his administration will place priority on matters relating to industrialisation, healthcare, and security.

“We have established a scholarship scheme that would guarantee their four years of tertiary education,” Tinubu was quoted as sayingSecurity is paramount in my administration’s agenda because women bear the cost of insecurity anywhere in the world.

Issues of insecurity are being discussed at the highest level and this administration will ensure that insecurity is halted immediately.

“Medicare is another. We will ensure that health facilities are revamped and we will pursue this with vigour. Industrialisation is yet another priority as your children and relations will gain employment,” he stated.

Tinubu praised the APC women leaders for their support during the 2023 elections, adding that they all deserve awards for their efforts.

“We will continue to strive for a better Nigeria. You will not regret your confidence in this administration,” he said.

Armed men kill Delta policeman at checkpoint.

A police Inspector, Jude Ukpaka, has been shot dead and his AK 47 rifle with unspecified rounds of ammunition stolen by yet-to-be-identified gunmen in the Ughelli North Local Government Area of Delta State.

PUNCH Metro gathered that Ukpaka and two of his other colleagues of Dragon 19 attached to the Ughelli Area Command were at a checkpoint near the Evwreni axis of the East-West Road when the hoodlums attacked them on Wednesday.

The windshield of the Toyota Hilux patrol van of the Police Dragon 19 used by the policemen was riddled with bullets.

The incident was recorded barely two months after gunmen killed two policemen, Ujeyah Matthew and Sergeant Ijebu, attached to Ofuoma Police Division.

