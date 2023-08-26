Today’s Headline: APC Sponsoring Expelled Rebels To Cause Confusion-LP, OBJ, Okoh, Others To Speak At Church Anniversary

APC sponsoring expelled rebels to cause confusion — Labour Party

Photo credit: Vanguard

The Julius Abure-led National Working Committee, NWC, of the Labour Party has accused the ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, of sponsoring dissidents to destabilise the party.

National Secretary of the LP, Malam Umar Farouk, at a press conference held at the party’s National Secretariat, Abuja, yesterday, explained that the party was well aware of the desperate plot by the ruling party to cause confusion in the Labour Party in a bid to scuttle its chances in the forthcoming Governorship Election in Imo State.

According to him, the press conference was organised to clear the air on yet another attempt by expelled party members who rebelled against the LP and have gone ahead to misinform members of the public on the progress being made by the party.

Farouk said: “As you already know, the party surprised many Nigerians with the huge success it achieved during the last general election. The party became a household name, all to the envy of the older political parties. You also know how the ruling party, forced itself into power at the expense of the Labour Party and the entire Nigerians.

“We are still in the tribunal challenging both the process and outcome of the presidential election. In order to ensure a subjugation of the Labour Party, the ruling party has deployed all manner of strategies to stifle the party, part of which was to sponsor insurrection amongst some suspended former members of the party, Lamidi Apapa and a few others.

Obasanjo, Okoh, others to speak at church’s Anniversary

Photo Credit:Punch papers

A former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, and the President of the Christian Association of Nigeria, Daniel Okoh, among others have been billed to speak at the 16th anniversary of Love of Christ Church.

The Founder of the church, Esther Ajayi, announced this in a statement on Friday.

Ajayi said in the statement that the programme which had been themed, ‘Harvest of divine victory’ would begin with a vigil by the youths.

“The President of CAN, Daniel Okoh will be in the church to preach. Also, the former President of Nigeria, Olusegun Obasanjo, will be in attendance as well as a former Minister, Mrs Onikepo Akande, and former Governor of Ogun State, Gbenga Daniel. His Royal Majesty, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, will attend, and some other notable dignitaries.”

Ajayi also said that the church would use the opportunity to let the people know the faithfulness of God.

“Celebrating every day is mandatory, especially 16 years of God’s faithfulness. If you thank God for his faithfulness, you will receive more. The Lord continuously energizes us. Because of his faithfulness, we will praise him,’’ she said.

Photo credit: Google

Reps to get N54bn for constituency projects

Photo credit: Punchng

Members of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly will get a total of N54bn for constituency projects as each member would get N150m.

According to one of the lawmakers who pleaded for anonymity, the constituency allowances are part of the few privileges available to lawmakers to directly impact their various constituencies.

Constituency or zonal intervention projects in Nigeria refers to developmental projects sited in the constituencies of members of the state Houses of Assembly, members of the House of Representatives or Senators as budgeted for under various Ministries, Departments and Agencies.

Such projects often have banners stating that a project was implemented with the name of the lawmaker.

The salaries and allowances of lawmakers have always been at the centre of controversies because it was often shrouded in secrecy.

Call stakeholders meeting, JOHESU tells health minister

Photo credit: Punchng

The Coordinating Minister of Health and Social Welfare, Prof. Muhammed Pate, has been asked to initiate engagements with stakeholders in the health sector to enable him to find lasting solutions to the problems in the sector.

Speaking with Saturday PUNCH, the Acting Chairman of the Joint Health Workers Union, Dr Obinna Ogbonna, said it would be a good move for the new minister to have firsthand interaction with the leadership of the union.

JOHESU has been engaging the Federal Government on the improvement of the welfare of health workers across the country.

The union has also been demanding, among others, the immediate approval and implementation of the Technical Committee Report on Consolidated Health Salary Structure Adjustment by the Federal Government, the immediate payment of the omission and shortfall in the COVID-19 hazard/inducement allowances of affected health workers in federal health institutions, the recognition of support health workers in hospital facilities in the payment of the new hazard allowance; and the payment and inculcation of peculiar allowances to health workers under the aegis of JOHESU/AHPA.

The JOHESU boss said, “The first thing is that he (minister) is just coming in and needs to call for a stakeholders’ meeting. I’m sure he would have been given a brief by the permanent secretary and it will also be good for him to have a firsthand interaction with the union, so it is good for him to invite the leadership and he will understand and see that the solutions will be proffered. That will bring lasting peace to the sector. In governance, there is no vacuum.”

Crownprinces2 (

)