Today’s Headline: All Eyes On The Judiciary Billboards Not Offensive – Atedo Peterside; Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan Named Peace Icons In Africa

All Eyes On The Judiciary’ billboards not offensive — Atedo Peterside.

The Founder of Stanbic IBTC and Anap Foundation, Atedo Peterside, on Friday, backed the “All Eyes on the Judiciary” phrase.

Peterside said the phrase should not be offensive to a ‘right-thinking person.’

Peterside on X, formerly Twitter, defended the phrase, saying, “For the record, methinks #AllEyesOnTheJudiciary is a neutral slogan that should ordinarily not offend a right-thinking & sincere person in a civilised society.

“I can understand someone rejecting a negative slogan like “Let us turn our noses up at the Judiciary. Enough said.”

Peterside’s stance came days after the Advertising Regulatory Council of Nigeria, disbanded its Advertising Standards Panel due to the debate stirred by the billboards.

The Director General of ARCON, Dr. Olalekan Fadolapo, in a statement on Tuesday, said the presented concepts had not received panel approval.

Jonathan, Osinbajo, Sultan named peace icons in Africa

Former President Goodluck Jonathan, former vice president, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, South African President, Cyril Ramaphosa and Rwanda President, Paul Kagame, have been named peace icons in Africa by an international peace-based organisation, Peace Ambassador Agency Worldwide.

Others on the list include Kenyan President, William Ruto, President of the African Development Bank, Akinwumi Adeshina; Chairman of United Bank of Africa Group, Tony Elumelu; Chairman Geregu Power PLC, Mr. Femi Otedola; President of LoveWorld Incorporated, Pastor Chris Oyakhilome; and the Sultan of Sokoto, Mohammadu Abubakar, among others.

Speaking at a press conference on Friday in Abuja during the unveiling of 100 personalities as “100 Most Notable Peace Icons In Africa,” the Project Director of the group, Ambassador Kingsley Amafibe, said the peace icons were being recognised due to their dedication to promoting peace and calm in the continent.

He said the beneficiaries have laboured continuously to reduce conflicts, advance social bonds, and establish connections amidst diverse communities in Africa.

D-Day for intervention in Niger decided — West Africa military chiefs

West African military chiefs said on Friday that the D-Day for an armed intervention in Niger Republic had been decided but that a diplomatic mission was possible over the weekend to keep talks open.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has agreed to activate a "standby force" as a last resort to restore democracy in Niger after generals toppled and detained Bazoum on July 26.

ECOWAS defence chiefs met this week in the Ghanaian capital Accra to fine-tune details of a potential military operation to restore Bazoum if ongoing negotiations with coup leaders fail.We are ready to go any time the order is given,” said Abdel-Fatau Musah, an ECOWAS commissioner for political affairs and security.

“The D-Day is also decided.”

But the leaders also say they still favour dialogue and that ECOWAS could send a diplomatic mission to Niger on Saturday.

“Tomorrow (today) there is the possibility of an ECOWAS mission going into Niger to continue to pursue the peaceful path to restoration of constitutional order,” he said.

“We are ready to resolve the issue peacefully but it takes two to tango.”

ECOWAS leaders say they have to act after Niger became the fourth West African nation since 2020 to suffer a coup, following Mali, Burkina Faso and Guinea.

Isese Day: Lagos declares Monday holiday.

Lagos State Government has declared next Monday a holiday in commemoration of Year 2023 Isese Day, (Tradition Day), for traditional worshippers which comes up on August 20.

This was announced in a statement by the Head of Service, HoS, in Lagos State, Hakeem Muri-Okunola.

The statement read: “It is hereby notified for general information that this Year’s Isese Day celebration will hold on Sunday, 20th August, 2023.

“In restating its commitment to continue to provide necessary support to traditional institutions in the State with a view to promoting our indigenous culture and tradition while preserving our heritage, Mr. Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu has graciously declared Monday, 21st August, 2023, a work-free day for public servants in the state.

“Work will, therefore, resume on Tuesday, 22nd August at 8a.m. prompt.

“Accordingly, Accounting Officers of Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) are hereby enjoined

to take note of the contents of this circular and give it the deserved service-wide publicity.

