Today’s Headline: Abdullahi Adamu’s Resignation: APC’ll Be Destroyed, Minority Will Oppress Majority – Primate Ayodele Warns; Tinubu, OBJ, Others For Prelate Mbang’s Burial

Abdullahi Adamu’s resignation: APC’ll be destroyed, minority will oppress majority – Primate Ayodele warns

Photo Credit: Dailypost

The Leader Of INRI Evangelical Spiritual Church, Primate Elijah Ayodele, has spoken about the fate of the ruling party, All Progressives Congress, APC, following the removal of its national chairman, Abdullahi Adamu.

Primate Ayodele, who had foretold the APC crisis and the removal of the party’s National Chairman some years back, noted that the ruling party is set to begin another round of crisis that will lead to their destruction.

In a statement signed by his media aide, Osho Oluwatosin, titled: ‘APC will be destroyed, minority will oppress majority’, Ayodele knocked APC’s leadership for ignoring his warnings about the party’s crisis some years back while stressing that the removal of Adamu will expose many things hidden in the party.

Tinubu, Obasanjo, others for Prelate Mbang’s burial

Photo Credit: Nation Nigeria

President Bola Tinubu, former President Olusegun Obasanjo, some state governors and other leaders are expected at the burial of the Prelate Emeritus of the Methodist Church of Nigeria (MCN), Sunday Mbang.

Late Mbang’s family during a press conference in Uyo, announced August 11 for the final obsequies of the patriarch, who died on May 16, 2023 at the age of 86.

Speaking on behalf of family, late Mbang’s first son and Chief mourner, Sir Ini Mbang, while listing the funeral arrangements, mentioned names of political and religious leaders expected at the obsequies of his father.

He said, “First and foremost, Papa had his best friend, former president Obasanjo who will be there. We also have confirmations of some governors; even the incumbent president, Bola Tinubu will be there.

Photo Credit: Google

“We are going to have several distinguished Nigerians in attendance. And then we are going to have the president of World Methodist Council, Secretary-General of the World Methodist Council, National President Christian Association of Nigeria and the President-General of the Islamic Council of Nigeria which is the Sultan of Sokoto.

“You know Papa started the Inter-Religious Council with the former Sultan of Sokoto and he was in good relationship with other Sultans of Sokoto. So these eminent leaders will come and honour him”.

Mbang also stated that there would be a special service on Wednesday, 19th July, 2023(today) by his alma mater, the Methodist Boys High School Old Boys followed by a novelty football match between the Methodist Old Boys and Hope Waddel Old Boys at Shelter Afrique, Uyo.

Gov. Yahaya Bello condoles Atta Igala over demise of brother

Photo Credit: The Guardian Nigeria

Governor of Kogi, Alhaji Yahaya Bello on Monday commiserated with the Atta Igala, Alaji Matthew Ogwuche-akpa II, on the demise of his elder brother, Prince James Faruna-Opaluwa.

Bello, in a statement in Lokoja by his Chief Press Secretary, Onogwu Mohammed, expressed his deepest sympathy to the Atta Igala, family members and the entire Igala people over the irreparable loss.

Faruna-Opaluwa died on Saturday at the age of 69 after battling an illness.

Bello described the late Faruna-Opaluwa as a dedicated community leader and humble individual, who devoted his life to the service of God and humanity.

He acknowledged the significant contributions made by the deceased to the progress and development of his community and his unwavering commitment to uplifting the lives of those around him.

“I hereby wish to encourage your Royal Majesty and the family of the late Faruna-Opaluwa to find solace in the remarkable life he lived.

“It is quite remarkable that he will be remembered for the cherished memories he left behind,’’ he said.

Bello, however, prayed God to comfort and strengthen the Atta Igala and the bereaved family to bear the irreparable loss, and also grant eternal rest for the departed soul.

The Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Faruna-Opaluwa, who died on Saturday, was a great pillar and icon in Aju – Amacho Dynasty.

APC chieftains explain why Adamu was removed as Progressives take over

Photo Credit: The Guardian

For the embattled national chairman of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Abdullahi Adamu, and the national scribe, Senator Iyiola Omisore, it was fait accompli that was doomed to happen.

After several weeks of intrigues in the six-week President Bola Tinubu administration, the night of ‘long knives’ eventually caught up with the duo at the weekend, when, according to sources, they had to comply with the ‘advice to resign’ coming from the top.

The APC chairman was advised to throw in the towel by Hope Uzodinma, governor of Imo State and chairman of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).

The civilian coup, it was gathered, was to pave the way for the progressive arm of the party to “fully take charge” to complement President Tinubu’s agenda for the country.

Recall that three main elements – Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), championed by Tinubu; Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), spearheaded by former President Muhammadu Buhari and a splinter group of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) known then as nPDP – coalesced to form the APC.

Adamu is going down in history as the shortest-lived elected chairman of APC. He spent 15 months in office. Pa Bisi Akande, interim National Chairman of APC, who was appointed, not elected, spent a year in that capacity.

Crownprincess (

)