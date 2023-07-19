Today’s Headline: 25% Abuja Votes: Atiku, Peter Obi’s Position on FCT Pedestrian – APC; Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation

Atiku, Obi’s Position on FCT Pedestrian – APC

Photo Credit: The Sun

According to THE SUN, the All Progressives Congress, APC, has faulted the submission by Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, and Peter Obi of Labour Party, LP, that President Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu ought not to have been declared winner of the February 25 election on account of not polling at least 25 per cent of valid votes cast in the Federal Capital Territory(FCT).

The ruling Party in its final written address, filed in response to the petitions by Atiku and Obi before the Presidential Election Petition Court (PEPC), dated July 14, 2023, described the position of the two presidential candidates in the 2023 general election as pedestrian and preposterous.

Lead counsel to the APC legal team, Lateef Fagbemi (SAN) argued that Abuja voters have no veto power to singularly hang the outcome of the presidential election that is otherwise conclusive.

He asserted that FCT is not part of the constituent units of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, it is not a State, but it is inhabited by all Nigerians with equal rights to vote outside the Territory.

Jonathan To Leave For Cambodia Wednesday On Elections Observation

Photo credit: Independent Nigeria

Former President Goodluck Jonathan is set to leave for Cambodia on Wednesday for a dual event of observing the country’s general elections and participating in a democracy dialogue and international leadership conference.

Jonathan would be leading the African delegation to the scheduled July 23, 2023, general elections in Cambodia and will also serve as co-leader of a 100-member International delegation from 37 countries coordinated by the Universal Peace Federation (UPF).

Other co-leaders are former Heads of State from Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka and Guatemala.

A joint invitation from UPF and Asian Vision Institute (AVI), an independent think-tank based in Phnom Penh, Cambodia, described Dr. Jonathan as one of the distinguished democrats and observers whose presence helped build public confidence in the honesty and transparency of electoral processes.

Photo credit: Google

1999 Constitution Defective–Bode George﻿

Photo Credit: Punch paper

A former deputy national chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party, Chief Bode George, has said that the constitution of Nigeria cannot take the country to its Promise Land.

The PDP chieftain said this on Tuesday while featuring as a guest speaker at the Fifth Year Lecture organised by SWAAYA Limited, publishers of Freedom Online news platform. The lecture was themed “2023-2027: Nigerians, elected leaders and expectations.”

The programme had in attendance representatives of Imo and Bayelsa states governors. Also present was a former minister of police affairs, Navy Cpt. Omoniyi Olubolade (retd.), and former Managing Director of Daily Times, High Chief Tola Adeniyi.

Reps Ask FG To Fix Collapsed Nasarawa-Plateau Bridge

Photo credit: Leadership

House of Representatives has urged the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA), to commence the rehabilitation of Akwanga-Wamba Road to avoid further loss of lives and properties.

It also asked the Federal Ministry of Works and Housing to complete the construction of the damaged Akwanga Highway Bridge, monitor and ensure that quality materials are used for the Construction of Roads and Bridges to avoid frequent collapse.

The House also urged the Ecological Fund Office and the Federal Ministry of Environment to urgently assist and proffer lasting solutions to flood and erosion-prone areas of Akwanga/Wamba/Nasarawa/Eggon Federal Constituency.

These resolutions were sequel to adoption of a motion moved by Hon. Jeremiah Umaru (APC, Nasarawa), at plenary on Tuesday.

Moving the motion, the Umaru noted that a heavy rainfall that lasted several hours, accompanied by heavy flooding, cut off half of the bridge in Akwanga town.

The lawmaker argued that the Akwanga bridge is a major gateway Linking Nassarawa–Plateau State and to Northern parts of the country.

He said, “The heavy rain that caused flooding washed away half of the bridge on the expressway in Akwanga town; the bridge serves as a route for the transportation of goods and services to various parts of the country.

Crownprinces2 (

)