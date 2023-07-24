Today’s Headline: 103 corpses for mass burial not from Lekki Tollgate-LASG, Shettima heads to Rome

#EndSARS: 103 corpses for mass burial not from Lekki Tollgate – LASG

Photo Credit: p.m.news

The Lagos State Government on Sunday rubbished claim to the 103 corpses slated for mass burial were from the Lekki Tollgate ‘massacre’ during the 2020 #EndSARS protest in the state.

The government, in a statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr Olusegun Ogboye, said its attention had been drawn to some social media publications about a purported mass burial plan for casualties of the 2020 #EndSARS incident.

Photo Credit: Google

Peddlers of the news are deliberately misinterpreting and sensationalizing a letter from the Lagos State Government Public Procurement Agency titled: Letter of No Objection – Mass Burial for the 103, the Year 2020 ENDSARS victims, to misinform the public, stir public sentiment and cause public disaffection against the Lagos State Government.

VP Shettima heads to Rome, Russia

Photo Credit: p.m.news

Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, will on Sunday depart Abuja to represent President Bola Tinubu at two major international Summits in Rome, Italy and St Petersburg, Russia.

Mr Olusola Abiola, Director, Information, Office of the Vice President, made this known in a statement in Abuja on Sunday.

Abiola stated that at the Rome event, Shettima would join other global leaders for the first Stocktaking Moment (STM) Summit themed “Transforming Food Systems for People, Planet and Prosperity,” holding from Monday, July 24 to Wednesday, July 26.

According to him, during the summit, Shettima would chair a high-level session themed “Innovative Financing for Food System Transformation: the Case of Nigeria”.

Subsidy removal: Labour too quiet, Nigerians expect more, says ex-Rivers gov candidate

Photo Credit: Punch paper

Former Rivers State governorship candidate, Prince Tonye Princewill has criticised the organised labour for being too silent on the removal of the subsidy on Premium Motor Spiritual, otherwise called petrol.

He said Nigerians expect to hear more from labour given the pains and hardship occasioned by the fuel subsidy removal by President Bola Tinubu.

Princewill who contested for Governorship during the 2015 election under the platform of the Labour Party said this during an interactive session with newsmen at his residence in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

He stated that though subsidy removal was not peculiar to Nigeria, but the apex government’s decision to do so without putting the necessary measures in place to cushion its effect on the citizens was unfortunate.

Boko Haram, IPOB, ESN are afraid of Lagbaja, says El-Rufai

Photo Credit: Punch paper

The immediate past governor of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, has stated that the Chief of Army Staff, Gen. Taoreed Lagbaja, is feared by Boko Haram, Indigenous People of Biafra/Eastern Security Network and groups.

The former governor on Sunday declared his assurance on the army chief’s competence in discharging his duties after he made a tweet his verified Twitter handle, @elrufai.

He noted, “A new kind of Chief of Army Staff who without doubt will wipe out terrorism, banditry, vandalism and militancy in Nigeria.”

El-Rufai said he knew the COAS very well, adding that he was his General Officer Commanding while he, El-Rufai, (served as governor of Kaduna State.

Crownprincess (

)