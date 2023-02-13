Today’s Heaadlines:Election Will Not Hold In 240 Polling Unit -INEC, Gunmen Shoot PDP Ward Chairman

This article Click to see Video describes something that took place only a few minutes ago. Today, See Video Clip the report was distributed to the public by our publishers.

Election Will Not Hold In 240 Polling Unit – INEC

Less than 12 days to the general election, the Independent National Electoral Commission has said that election will not hold in 240 polling units.

The INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu stated this at a meeting with leaders of political parties on Monday.

Yakubu stated nobody chose to vote in these polling units.

Gunmen Shoots PDP Ward Chairman

Gunmen have shot the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Ogbaku Ward, Mbaitolu Local Government Area of Imo State, South-east Nigeria.

The victim, Charles Oke, was shot at his residence, Umunomo Nsokpo in the community, on Saturday night, PREMIUM TIMES learnt.

The gunmen were said to have laid an ambush at the house of the PDP chairman, who entered the house unaware at about 9 p.m.

Tinubu Reveals How Nigeria Can Overcome It’s Challenges

The challenges facing Nigeria are surmountable with unity, faith and commitment, the Presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Bola Tinubu, has said.

Tinubu said this at the Meet the Mentor Dinner organised by the Progressive Sisters Network (PSN) on Sunday in Abuja.

DSS Invites Fani-Kayode Over Coup Report

The Department of State Services, DSS, has invited a spokesperson for the All Progressives Congress, APC, presidential campaign council, Femi Fani-Kayode over allegations of a coup plot ahead of the February election.

Fani-Kayode confirmed the invitation by the DSS in a statement on Monday, stating that he would be honouring the invitation this morning, Monday.

Residents Demand Integrity Test On Estatt Buildings

Residents of Gwarinpa District in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja on Saturday urged the government to conduct structural integrity tests on all commercial buildings under construction along 6th Avenue.

They said the government needs to ascertain the structural integrity of the existing buildings to forestall the sad incident that happened on February 2, 2023.

Atiku, Tinubu Shouldn’t Be On Ballot With Obi – Adebanjo

Leader of the Yoruba socio-cultural organisation, Afenifere, Chief Ayo Adebanjo has said Asiwaju Bola Tinubu; presidential candidates of the All Progressives Congress, APC and Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) should not have been contesting the 2023 elections with Peter Obi of the Labour Party.

Adebanjo said the ruling party and major opposition party should have zoned their presidential slots to the South East for equity and fairness to all geo-political regions of the country.

