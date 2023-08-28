Today News:Release Kanu to prove your love for Igbos; Ogah tell BAT, Buhari was torn b/w Duty-Powell

Release Nnamdi Kanu to prove your love for Igbos, Abia lawmaker tells Tinubu

Amobi Ogah, a member of the house of representatives, has called on President Bola Tinubu to release Nnamdi Kanu, leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), in order to prove his love for Igbos.

Ogah, who represents Isuikwuato/Umunneochi federal constituency in the green chamber, offered his recommendation last week after a courtesy visit to Alex Otti, governor of Abia, in his country home at Isiala Ngwa LGA.

The lawmaker said Kanu’s release will expose criminal gangs that are using the IPOB leader’s detention to cover their acts of terrorism in the south-east.

“The president has done so much. The only disagreement I have with him is the issue of giving us only five ministers in the entire south-east,” he said.

Why Buhari was torn between duty, morality —Powell

A reformative author, Paul Powell, has disclosed how former President Muhammadu Buhari was torn between duty and morality while he was both military Head of State and civilian President of Nigeria.

Powell’s new book titled ‘Conversation with Muhammadu Buhari’s Conscience’, will be available for readers today.

The book engaged Buhari’s conscience to uncover the underlying motivations behind the General’s significant choices as both a military and democratically elected leader,

In a statement by its publishers, the book explores former Buhari’s tenure as a military head of state from 1983 to 1985 to his role as the democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

The book, in an attempt to offer a balanced insight, features contributions from both defenders and critics of his administration.

The statement reads: “Prepare for an eye-opening journey through the relentless battle of wills faced by former President Muhammadu Buhari when he navigated his leadership of Nigeria.

“Author, Paul Powell takes readers on an intimate exploration of the conflicts between Buhari and his moral compass. This compelling book delves deep into the psyche of a leader torn between duty and morality, shedding light on the monumental decisions that shaped the lives of over 200 million Nigerians.

Tinubu to Wike: If I ask for free land, don’t give me… just deliver Abuja metroline

President Bola Tinubu has told Nyesom Wike, minister of the federal capital territory (FCT), not to give him free land should he ask for one.

Tinubu charged Wike to deliver the Abuja metroline for the good of the city instead.

The president spoke in Abuja on Sunday, while declaring open the annual conference of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA).

He described Wike as the “landlord of Abuja”.

Atiku asks Tinubu to come clean on academic ‘feat, ingenuity’

Presidential candidate of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, has taken another swipe at President Bola Tinubu, questioning his primary and secondary school education claims.

Atiku made this known his X (formerly Twitter) verified account, yesterday.

“I woke up this morning wondering how we got to this cul de sac. In 1999, Tinubu claimed he attended St. John’s Primary School, Aroloya, Lagos, before proceeding to Children’s Home School in Ibadan.

“According to him, his next port of call in his educational journey was Government College Ibadan and Richard Daley College and Chicago State University in the United States.

“Curiously, in 2023, Tinubu settled with attending only Chicago State University in the United States,” he tweeted.

Atiku added: “I am scratching my head. How is that possible? Methinks that all well-meaning Nigerians should be as confused as I am with Tinubu’s declaration that he had no primary and secondary education, yet he has a university degree.

“You may wish to #AskTinubu how he attained this feat, so that we can learn from his ingenuity.”

Atiku had recently filed a separate case, No. 23-5099 (N. D. III.), in the U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Illinois against Tinubu in the United States.

This is different from the suit requesting the academic records of Tinubu, which read that he holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration from the Chicago State University.

Meanwhile, Angela Liu, counsel to Atiku in the U.S., said Chicago State University has provided two similar certificates indicating Tinubu attended its institution.

Liu said while the first certificate was signed by three people, the other was signed by two individuals.

