Today News:Don’t Swear In El-Rufai As Minister – Quranic Memorisers Tell BAT; Don’t Engage In War With Niger – Sheikh Bauchi Tells Tinubu

Don’t swear in El-Rufai as minister – Quranic memorisers tell Tinubu

A coalition of Quranic Memorisers and Reciters has urged President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to swear in former Kaduna State governor, Nasir El-Rufai as minister.

Sheikh Sidi Aliyu Sise, the Director of Education, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi Foundation, appealed to Tinubu not to swear in unjust politicians.

According to him, the nomination of El-Rufai and his screening by the National Assembly was injustice to Qur’anic memorisers and reciters.

He alleged that El-rufa’i oppressed Almajirai under his leadership when he was a governor.

He appealed to Tinubu to govern the country with the eyes of justice.

Sheikh Sidi pleaded, “We demand for justice as a result of injustice, harassment, trauma, and difficulties encountered by our disciples, teachers and many Qur’anic scholars, when he evacuated our innocent pupils from the House of Maulana Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi in Kaduna to unknown destination.”

Don’t engage in war with Niger – Sheikh Bauchi tells Tinubu

As the deadline given by the Economic Community of West African States, ECOWAS, to the military junta in Nigeria Republic expired, an Islamic scholar, Sheikh Dahiru Usman Bauchi has called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu not to go to war with the Nigerian neighbouring country.

The popular cleric, who is the leader of the Tijjaniya sect in Nigeria, also urged the National Assembly not to approve the request made by the President for any form of war with Niger Republic.

According to the elderly scholar, instead of engaging in war with the Francophone West African country, President Tinubu and other ECOWAS leaders should rather engage in dialogue with the Nigerien military junta that ousted President Mohammed Bazoum going forward.

Middle Belt Forum Warns Tinubu Against Military Action In Niger

LAGOS – The Middle Belt Forum (MBF) has advised President Bola Tinu­bu to guard against deliberate interference in the affairs of Ni­ger Republic, after a seven-day ultimatum to the military jun­ta in the West African country elapsed on Sunday.

The Economic Community of West African States (ECOW­AS) leaders had given Niger putschists seven-day ultimatum to stand down and also release President Mohamed Bazoum.

A statement on Monday signed by Dr. Isuwa Dogo, the National Publicity Secretary of the socio-cultural organisation, noted that understanding the dynamics and intricate relation­ship between Niger Republic and Nigerian states that share borders should serve as lessons in avoiding any form of warfare.

Police recover woman’s corpse in ex-lover’s house, arrest suspect

The Ondo State Police Command has arrested a 45-year-old man, Bankole Oginni, following the death of a woman who was said to be his ex-lover.

According to the police, the 45-year-old woman, (whose identity had not been revealed by the police) was found dead in the house of the suspect while some parts of her body had been removed.

The police added that the deceased’s daughter reported the matter after seeing the lifeless body of her mother tied with a rope and some parts of her body removed in the suspect’s house located at the Oke Aro area of Akure, the state capital, on Sunday.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Mrs Funmilayo Odunlami, who confirmed the incident, stated that the remains of the deceased had been deposited at a morgue while the investigation had commenced.

