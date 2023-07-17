Today News: Omisore Has Not Resigned As APC National Sec–Lawyer, BAT Solution To Poverty Underway-VP

Omisore has not resigned as APC National Secretary – Lawyer

Kayode Ajulo, solicitor to Senator Iyola Omisore says the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has not resigned from his office.

Ajulo told the Agency of Nigeria, in Abuja on Monday, that it was unlikely for both the party National Chairman, Sen Abdullahi Adamu and Omisore to vacate their offices at the same time.

He described the rumoured resignation of Omisore as baseless and unfounded, saying the former Osun senator would attend the meeting of the National Working Committee (NWC) as scheduled.

He said Omisore’s resignation will be a personal decision and that he has not been forced to resign as being insinuated in some quarters.

Tinubu’s Solution To Insecurity, Poverty Underway, Says Shettima

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Sunday said that the President Bola Tinubu administration will in the coming weeks unveil an initiative that will ad­dress insurgency and pover­ty, among other challenges confronting Nigerians, es­pecially those living in the northern region.

Shettima disclosed this in a chat with journalists while on a condolence visit to Kano.

Senator Shettima, accom­panied by the Deputy Sen­ate President, Sen. Barau Ji­brin, among others, were in the ancient city to commis­erate with the government and people of Kano over the passing away of elder statesman, Alhaji Abubakar Imam Galadanci.

Speaking on the plan to address challenges con­fronting Nigerians, the VP said, “The president is determined to define the meaning and concept of modern governance, and the crisis we have in the North-West which is fur­ther accentuated by pov­erty. The social exclusion is also something that the president is determined to frontally confront and in the coming weeks he is going to unveil the Pulaku solution.

“Unless we want to en­gage in an endless war of attrition, there cannot be a military solution to the crisis in the North-West. There has to be a kinetic and non-kinetic solution.

“In the next couple of weeks, we will unveil the Pulaku solution which will address the grievances and social exclusion of our Fulbe cousins in the North- West and also towards ad­dressing the root causes of all the banditry and insur­gency in the nation,” Sen. Shettima explained further.

Senator Adamu, APC National Chairman Resigns, Omisore To Follow

Ahead of the proposed National Executive Committee and National Caucus of the All Progressives Congress (APC) scheduled for July 18 &19, 2023, in Abuja, the party’s National Chairman, Senator Abdullahi Adamu is believed to have resigned his position.

Speculation was rife last night that Adamu would be forced to step down during the National Working Committee NWC meeting of the party today ahead of the caucus and NEC of the party scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday.

Another source within the party claims as well that Iyiola Omisore, the party’s National Secretary is also likely the face the exit door. Both men have been at the center of accusations by NWC members who allege infractions of the party’s constitution as well as failing to contribute meaningfully to the victory of the party at the February 2023 presidential election, surrendering their polling units to opposition parties.

SPORTTransfer: ‘We don’t want him’ – Juventus fans chant as they reject Lukaku

A group of Juventus fans have rejected the club’s decision to sign Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea.

The fans have gathered outside the club’s medical centre, chanting, ‘We don’t want Lukaku’.

Lukuka is said to be heading to Juventus after Inter Milan pulled out of the race to sign the Belgium international on a permanent basis.

Reports suggest that Lukaku angered his former club by courting interest from rivals Juve.

Lukaku is said to have spoken to Juventus over a possible transfer this summer through his agent, with Juve looking to sell Dusan Vlahovic.

However, Juve fans – who regularly gather outside the club’s J Medical Centre to spot new signings – have made their voice heard about the Belgian striker.

