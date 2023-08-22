Today Mews: Diezani Charged With Bribery—UK Police, Trump To Turn Himself In Over Georgia Elect Case

Diezani Alison-Madueke Charged With Bribery — UK Police

Former President of the Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC), Diezani Alison-Madueke, has been charged with bribery offences relating to her time as Nigeria’s oil minister, the United Kingdom National Crime Agency (NCA) said on Tuesday.

Alison-Madueke, 63, has been on bail since first being arrested in London in October 2015. She will appear in court in the British capital on October 2, the NCA said.

Soon after her arrest, her family’s lawyer told AFP she would strongly contest corruption allegations that have dogged her during and after her time in former President Goodluck Jonathan’s government.

Alison-Madueke, in office from 2010 to 2015, was the first woman to be oil minister in Nigeria and the first female president of the global oil cartel OPEC.

The head of the NCA’s international corruption unit, Andy Kelly, said in a statement, “We suspect Diezani Alison-Madueke abused her power in Nigeria and accepted financial rewards for awarding multi-million pound contracts.”

Donald Trump to turn himself in over Georgia election case

The former US president said on his social media platform he will travel to Georgia on Thursday. A judge set his bond at $200,000 and ordered not to post intimidating messages on social media.

NYSC Orientation Camp Resumes In Borno After 13 Years

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has commenced orientation camp in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, for the first time in 13 years after the exercise was suspended in 2011 due to Boko Haram insurgency.

Swearing in Batch ‘B’ Stream 2 corps members at a temporal orientation camp in the state capital, NYSC State Coordinator, Mohammed Adamu, credited Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum, for facilitating the return of the orientation course to the state.

The corps members are camped at the Arabic Teachers College which is serving as a temporary orientation camp amidst tight security by the military, police, civil defence and civilian joint taskforce.

The corps members comprising 629 males and 496 females prepare for swearing in.

On his part, Zulum expressed delight at the return of the orientation camp in the state, stating that the gesture signified the return of peace and security to the state after years of insurgency.

We’re Committed To An Open-door Policy, Says Water Resources Minister

The newly inaugurated Minister of Water Resources and Sanitation, Prof. Joseph Terlumun Utsev, has assured Nigerians of his commitment to ethical values and an open-door policy in the discharge of duties.

The minister said this will encourage teamwork, regular interactions, and collaboration amongst members of staff and all stakeholders in the water sector.

Utsev gave the assurance in company of his Minister of State, Barr. Bello Muhammed Goronyo, during their official reception at the ministry’s headquarters in Abuja after their swearing-in by the President Bola Tinubu.

While expressing gratitude to President Tinubu for entrusting him with the opportunity to serve Nigeria in this capacity, Utsev expressed commitment to prioritising staff trainings, promotions, and provision of necessary tools and equipment to enhance service delivery.

He added that it is expected that the management and staff of the ministry will reciprocate the efforts with renewed dedication to their official duties and responsibilities.

