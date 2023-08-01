Today Is The First Time I Am Seeing Tangible Plans Being Presented By The President For Us – Alaje.

Paul Alaje, a Senior Economist, SPM Professionals has come out to heap praises on President Bola Tinubu, saying that his national address this evening is a sign of better things ahead for Nigeria.

According to Mr. Alaje who appeared in an interview on Arise TV tonight, it’s the first time he is seeing a Nigerian president put tangible plans capable of combating the economic difficulties the masses are facing on the table.

In his own words as seen on Arise TV tonight…

“I understand the President sympathize with everyone, Nigerians especially about the hardship, the pain, the penury, the concern that we are all going through. And for the promises and plans he made, for me, today is the first time I am seeing relatively tangible plans being presented by the president for Nigeria. But another question is, will it be sufficient for Nigerian Labour Congress to say that they will put the strike on hold as is being expected by them. Will it also be ok for TUC to say we will put a stop to the proposed striker next week? We will see.”

Watch the full video below. Start from 5:50

